Our Extended Care Facility residents are experiencing an interesting daily event as they watch this group of talented builders and concrete experts develop a project that will allow hospital, swingbed and ECF residents the wonderful opportunity to get outside easily and safely.

Residents are watching the progress daily in a previously undeveloped area and all of them make the comment that “those men really work.” That is the truth, and their skill level is apparent in how quickly the project has taken a real shape.

During the pouring of the concrete and the shovel work it involved, many residents speculated on “where would the openings be put,” “how will they make that pathway the right incline,” or “what are they going to do to make the large patio area safe from falls.” All of these questions show you the interest, awareness and inquisitive nature our ECF residents possess. “Sharp as a tack,” my mom used to say. We all look forward to the finished product which will be shared with you all.

We remain COVID-free at this time and have successfully completed flu vaccinations. “Another shot?” could be heard in the hallway. This is a sentiment I can agree with. However, our health and wellness as individuals and as a family/residential unit are important.

As the Halloween date approaches, we remember the times we lined the hallways at the front entrance. Children from every area dressed in scary and fun costumes lined our hallways and residents gave out candy for hours. It was a very fun event for residents that the COVID virus took from us along with many others. We hope someday that we will once again join the community for trick-or-treat festivities. We hope you kids have a great time and get a lot of really good candy.

The Charleston High School homecoming parade surprised us late Friday afternoon right after dinner. Only a few residents got to participate, and they all resided in Wing A. When we heard the band, aides and nurses raced to get the residents outside just as the band and maid cars were passing. This is another event our residents have missed out on due to COVID.

We look forward to each day and what it brings. Company is always a favorite, so come visit us any time