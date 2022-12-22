The Reason for the Season

“Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is God with us.” Matthew 1:23 (KJV)

This proclamation is true today. Jesus Christ is the reason for the Christmas season. His birth many years ago gave the wise men a reason to celebrate. Today we continue to celebrate His birth and resurrection. He died for our sins. He is at the right hand of God interceding on our behalf. Just knowing these simple facts gives us a reason to celebrate and be grateful.

Christmas holidays are filled with busy and exhausting activities — shopping, selecting gifts for loved ones and friends, cooking, gatherings with family and friends, going to church and the list goes on. During our busyness, it is easy to lose focus on why we celebrate His birth.

We get frustrated when gifts that are ordered arrive not looking close to what was pictured or described online; stores have sold out of merchandise that was available per their inventory; long checkout lines are present at our favorite stores; the clerks are not friendly; the person(s) in line in front of us have challenges that stall the line; lack of time to shop thoroughly and lack of finances to complete shopping.

The above can be frustrating and cause us to display behaviors that are not Christ-like. We rush, speed while driving (road rage), not have time to speak or acknowledge others and forget to be courteous. We will repeatedly say “Merry Christmas” as we greet others, but is it just words and not from the heart? If we can remember why we are shopping, cooking and gathering, we remain in control of our emotions. It’s not how much our gifts cost, it’s the sacrificial gift that Jesus made on our behalf (His life). No price tag can represent the price He paid for us.

As you shop, remember half of the population have finished their shopping. Many have shopped online. The other half of the population will be shopping this week. Some people love the “rush” of last-minute shopping, sales and deals. Keep the spirit of Christmas — love, joy and peace.

As caregivers, remember your clients and loved ones(s) with a gift they can use and appreciate. Clients and loved ones, present your care-giver(s) with a needed gift letting them know how much their services to you have made a difference. In both cases, the price or size of the gift is not what is important. It is the spirit that it is given in.

As we celebrate Christmas, New Year’s Day and 2023, let’s be thankful and remember who gives us our day — Jesus Christ. As we remember and reflect on His goodness, there will be reasons to praise Him knowing that He is with us in all situations whether sad or joyous. Jesus is our best gift. Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year! Rejoice!

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator and Certified Grief Counselor.