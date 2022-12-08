Getting Through the Holidays

The holidays are upon us! They bring joy to some – filled with memories and anticipation of the upcoming festivities. For some, the holidays bring reservation and sadness – remembering their past with loved ones who are no longer with them and trying to avoid as many gatherings/celebrations as possible.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of Americans have an increased stress level during the holidays. This stress can lead to anxiety, depression, physical illnesses, risky behaviors and substance abuse. Because of the pandemics, wars, political and social unrest, the statistics are higher this year. Things that cause this stress are lack of finances; lack of time to complete all tasks; gift-giving (desired gifts for friends and loved ones) and family gatherings. Family gatherings should be joyful occasions, but some can invoke bad feelings, memories, conversations and others’ unrealistic expectations of you.

The holidays bring with them lots of shopping, preparation, traveling and can be exhausting. How do we get through it without seeming like a Scrooge? What can we do for others while taking care of ourselves? These are great questions to consider and answer yourself as caregiver(s) and client(s).

Know your limits and what you want done. Get help with putting up decorations. Avoid climbing on ladders to put up Christmas lights. This season brings with it an increase in falls from decorating. Have family and friends bring dishes for the meal and assist with cleanup. Gifts can be made or purchased, or give gift cards. Don’t be persuaded to overextend yourself because of the wishes and needs of others.

During gatherings, remember the personal needs of your loved one(s). Offer regular toileting breaks. Be aware of their need to rest or take a nap away from the crowd at intervals or leave the gathering early.

Veterans and those with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are sensitive to loud noises (shouting during football games, fireworks, toys, phones, iPads, etc.). Try to avoid loud noises when possible. They may also reminisce about past experiences and begin to express emotions of crying and aggressiveness. If your loved one(s) have memory loss, inform family and friends so that they don’t become upset when questions and conversations become repetitive.

Some caregivers and families will be stressed as they realize this holiday may be the last one shared with their loved one(s). This may lead to feelings of sadness and even bouts of depression. Enjoy it as much as possible and create good memories that can be treasured in the years to come. Remember the sparkle in their eyes and the smiles on their faces. Take a family picture and share with others.

Being a good caregiver requires that you enjoy the holidays also. Take time to pamper yourself and get self-care. If you are offered time away, take advantage of it. During the holidays, take time to breathe and be thankful for life!

Resource: American Psychological Association, apa.org, 1-800-374-2721

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is a native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator and Certified Grief Counselor.