The Tallahatchie County FSA Committee election was held Nov. 5 through Dec. 6, 2021. Maci P. Flautt was elected to a three-year term as committee member from Local Administrative Area # 2 (LAA 2), which includes all the West Delta area in the county. Ms. Flautt will join Derek Beardain and Hamp Little to form the three-member Tallahatchie FSA county committee for 2022. Melvin E. Smith currently serves as advisor to the committee.

John Chamblis was elected as first alternate member for this area. He will serve as an alternate to Ms. Flautt’s position on the county committee. If the regular member is unable to serve their three-year term, the first alternate would then complete the term. Larry Heard will serve as the second alternate to Ms. Flautt and John. If both were unable to serve, Larry would complete the term.

We want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s committee election. There were 145 votes cast. Approximately 30% of all those eligible to vote cast ballots in this election. Eligible voters in FSA county committee elections include all owners, operators and other producers listed on FSA farm records in that LAA.

We also want to thank these individuals who are willing to serve. It is a thankless job at times, but we have been blessed throughout the years to have individuals serving on the committee who do a great job on a voluntary basis.

On a different subject, this is the time of year when a lot of land changes hands due to new rent contracts and due to land sales, transfer of title, etc. Please notify this office of any land ownership changes as soon as they occur. Also make sure you or your renter notifies FSA when there is a change in an operator or tenant on your farm.

New operators and owners must be added to our name and address file to receive the county office newsletter and other mailings with important information from FSA. Also, new owners and operators must be added to our eligible voter list used for future committee elections and to receive information on new programs. Always remember to notify FSA if you move or have a change of address and, most importantly, of any change in your bank account if you participate in any USDA program.

The Tallahatchie FSA office no longer mails monthly newsletters. News bulletins are sent by email monthly from the Mississippi state FSA office. The Tallahatchie FSA office sends monthly information bulletins by email specific to local programs and sign-up deadlines. The emails are sent through the GovDelivery system. To subscribe, you can contact your local FSA office or subscribe online at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USFSA/subscriber/new/. Please be careful when subscribing and only sign up to receive the news for the state and counties within that state for which you want to receive bulletins. Expand your options during the subscription process to allow you to select, for example, only Mississippi and then only Tallahatchie County.

The staff of the Tallahatchie FSA office wishes everyone a merry Christmas and a safe and happy holiday season.

USDA offices will be closed for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this year, since the holiday for each falls on a Saturday.