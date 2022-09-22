After celebrating our birthdays on our meeting date last month, we knew it was time to get back to normal. Our meeting was called to order by our president, Virginia Murphree.

I gave a devotion that was timely. I reminded us all that there had been many deaths in our county in the past couple of years and hoped that the devotion I had would bring peace to those who had lost someone they loved.

This reading was used by Bro. John, who was the chaplain with the hospice group that cared for my husband, Phil, at his funeral.

It describes death.

“I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads her white sail to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until at length she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other.

“Then someone at my side says, ‘There, she is gone!’

“‘Gone where?’

“Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast and hull and spar as she was when she left my side and she is just as able to bear the load of living freight to her destined port.

“Her diminished size is in me, not in her. And just as the moment when someone at my side says, ‘There, she is gone!’ there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, ‘Here She Comes!’

“And that is dying.”

This was written by Henry Van Dyke.

Prayer was offered by Wanda Ivy. Alisha Pittman read our minutes from the last meeting and they were approved. Our financial report was given by our treasurer, Lee Dell Sturgis.

We cleared up a few things on our birthday calendars and hope to have them to you in November or early December.

We thank Buddy Kiihnl for a generous offering to our auxiliary that will help us continue to help people in our community.

Our fruit baskets this month go to Joyce Beardin, Mary Kavette and Dale and Becky Dorris. We send these baskets to let these folks know that we are concerned about them.

Lee Dell Sturgis, our program chairman, had items where we could all make a Christmas ornament which will be hung somewhere in the house or on the Christmas tree.

Refreshments were provided by Alisha Pittman and Lee Dell Sturgis.