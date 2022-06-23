The Teasdale Ladies Auxiliary had our regular monthly meeting last week for June at our building in Teasdale.

Our president, Virginia Murphree, called the meeting to order. She gave the devotion and it is a timely one.

This poetry fills in places with Christmas Santa Claus that are so needed today. A lot of our spiritual leaders today are preaching using scripture from the word of God showing that many of the things that are happening have been prophesied to bring in the end times and the coming of the Lord in the Rapture to catch away His church, those that are prepared to meet Him.

This poetry tells the things we should be doing:

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE JESUS CAME

Twas the night before Jesus came and all through the house

Not a creature was praying, no one in the house.

Their Bibles were laid on the shelf without care

In hopes that Jesus would not come there.

The children were dressing to crawl into bed,

Not once ever kneeling or bowing their heads.

And Mom in her rocker with baby on her lap

Was watching the Late Show while I took a nap.

When out of the East there arose such a clatter,

I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash!

When what to my wondering eyes should appear

But angels proclaiming that Jesus was here.

With a light like the sun sending forth a bright ray

I knew in a moment that must be THE DAY!

The light of his face made me cover my head

It was Jesus returning just like He had said.

And though I possessed worldly wisdom and wealth

I cried when I saw Him in spite of myself.

In the Book of Life which He held in His hand

Was written the name of every saved man.

He spoke not a word as He searched for my name;

When He said, “It’s not here” my head hung in shame.

The people whose names had been written with love

He gathered to take to His Father above.

With those who were ready, He rose without a sound

While all the rest were left standing around.

I fell to my knees, but it was too late

I had waited too long and thus sealed my fate

I stood and I cried as they rose out of sight,

Oh, if only I had been ready tonight.

In the words of this poem the meaning is clear;

The coming of Jesus is drawing near.

There’s only one life and when comes the last call

We’ll find that the Bible was true after all!

— w —

Our fruit baskets were sent to Billy Magee, Francine Glass and Clarice Dahl. These baskets may not sound like a big thing to do, but to the people that receive them, they know there is someone who is thinking of them.

Then to round off the evening, our vice president, Wanda Ivy, passed out the information to start working on our birthday calendars for next year.

Our program chairman had a new craft for us in making some large balls using the red, white and blue colors for July 4th, with paper made into shapes and put in purchased balls with the use of a little glue.

We were served some really good refreshments brought by Alisha Pittman and Lee Dell Sturgis.

We still have some openings if there is anyone who would like to join our auxiliary and help us work to make our community a better place to live.