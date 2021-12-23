If it would be as cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as it was earlier this week, I think a lot of us would enjoy it more. It just doesn’t seem like Christmas when the weather is warm.

Sunday, Dec. 12, was the date for the Simmons family Christmas gathering in the home of Rodney and Lee Murphy in Grenada. As usual, they had a large crowd attending. Love, food and a lot of fellowship was going on that day. From all the smiles I saw in their pictures, they had a great time!

Daisy Walton Burlison had surgery at the NMMC in Oxford Tuesday to have her gallbladder removed. Praying for you, Daisy.

The 2021 Crenshaw family Christmas was at the lovely country home of Martha Donelson on Saturday, Dec. 19. They enjoyed celebrating the birth of Jesus with fellowship and great food! Those attending were Lannie Wilbourn, the Crenshaw sisters, Margaret Wilbourn, Louise Arnold and Donnie Toole, Savannah Grace Sheley and Maddie Toole, DC Sheley, Craig Sheley, Kim Merriman Sheley, Ben Lipscomb, Taylor Sheley Lipscomb, Caleb Gilbert, Elizabeth Gilbert, Chris Sheley, Amy Sheley, Amy Smith Toole, MaryGrace Toole, Trip Toole, Connie Newton Toole, Charles Toole, Adrienne Kaufman with Harrison David Kaufman and Lee Toole. Those unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts were Grayson Sheley, Garrison Toole, Katie Toole and Gilda Merrimack.

Linda Ross Aldy says their Oakland home is now 100 years old. The Ross cousins gathered Saturday, Dec. 18, to celebrate. The Trout family, whose McPherson ancestors built the house, came by early for tours and memories. It was a good day, weather-wise, for celebrating being together.

Kristie Hartley had a double whammy Friday and Saturday. Faye and Mark had a big birthday celebration for her on Saturday after her graduation from college party Friday night. There was lots of food, family and friends Friday night to help her celebrate!

I talked to Peggy Bailey by phone and she said she is looking forward to having all of her children and grands come for Christmas.

On Sunday, my sweet sister and brother in love, Ann and Tommy Hudson of Grenada, came by Sunday afternoon for a visit. I’m always happy to see them pull in the drive.

Our friend, Martha Box, said she and Bro. Charley Darby were talking about me Sunday. I knew my ears were ringing but I thought it was the church bells ringing. She said he reads my column every week. Checking to see if Martha is behaving, probably. No, he was checking up on her health! I want to say a heartfelt “hello” to you, Mr. Charley, for reading the Tillatoba news.

Martha said she made it to church Sunday and was blessed with a spirit-filled message. Bro Tommy Darby preached about gifts, and how Jesus gave the gift of salvation. What a reminder of where our greatest gifts originated! Martha said physical therapy has her healing well. Her therapists, Amy and Bo at Endurance, are working her over good.

Tillatoba Baptist Church had their Sunday school Christmas class party Sunday, Dec. 19. I missed it, but Sheila Jackson said they had a good time. Vivian Simmons, the teacher, got Bro. Rickey to teach in her place. Eddie has been having a spell with his kidney stones so she stayed with him. I hope you feel better soon, Eddie. The men joined in the ladies’ adult class since Bro. Rickey teaches their class.

Sheila Jackson and Mali Jarrell are invited out to Christy and Mickey Reeves Tuesday night for their family Christmas.

On Wednesday night, the church is going caroling and afterward they are having hot chocolate and coffee. Sheila said she’s staying at church to fix hot chocolate and coffee. They start caroling at 5 p.m. and enjoy hot chocolate at 6. It won’t take long to run through Tillatoba.

My sweet neighbor, Deborah McCool, said she baked all Sunday afternoon after coming in from church, fixing some goody boxes for her boss and coworker. She’s a good cook so they are in for a treat!

Happy birthday to Angela Purdy and Gene Pollan, who share a birthday on the 23rd; to our son, Derek Deck, who celebrates the 24th; and to Harvey Darby, who celebrates the 25th. I wish all of you a happy birthday!

Phillip Williams killed a deer in his momma’s front yard last Wednesday. Now Jessie won’t have to worry about all that high-priced meat! That is some good eating!

Recipe for the week: ”Hot Cider Punch”

This will be good for the Christmas holidays.

1/2 gallon apple cider

1 cup lemon juice

2 sticks cinnamon

Sugar to taste

2 cups orange juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1 teaspoon whole cloves

Mix all ingredients together and simmer 10 minutes.

Thought for the day: Kites rise highest against the wind, not with it.