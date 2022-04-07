Love and sympathy to the Robert Lee Tillman family of Greenville. Robert Lee passed away early Sunday morning at Delta Medical Center from a liver disease. He was the son of the late Louis Tillman Jr. of Sardis and the late Elizabeth Smith Grimes of Greenville.

Sylvesta Ann Snavely, age 87, passed away in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, April 23. Ann, as she liked to be called, was born June 28, 1934, in Manila, Arkansas, the daughter of Bernie Allen and Ada Pearl (Manning) Lowery. Myra Jackson said she was so thankful she got to see her a couple years ago and she reminded her so much of mother. She will be missed. She is the last of mother Bernice Jackson’s siblings. Please remember the family in your prayers.

Brianna Breland, daughter of Christina Kerr Alleman and granddaughter of Julia Kerr, received three awards at her school in Louisiana: letterman award, best offensive freshman and best defensive freshman. Brianna has three more years of high school. Jessie Williams is proud of her great-granddaughter.

After visiting with us a few minutes, Martha Box went to the lake for her great-granddaughter Addie’s birthday celebration and was too late getting there. They were packing up and leaving. No cake, no present. She says she is 11, but it seems just yesterday she was born.

Festus, Ruth Jane and Amanda Hailey enjoyed their time spent at the Oakland Yalo-Ribbon Festival on the old Oakland football field Saturday and that night they along with his brother, Mike and Rhonda Hailey, ate at Cracker Barrel.

Our son, Derek Deck, won fifth place in championship Ribs at the “Grand Champion Que on the Yazoo 2022.” Congratulations, Derek! We are proud of you!

Waylon and Holly Dukes and baby girl, Haven Rose, had a relaxing and great weekend at Orange Beach. They sent pictures by Facebook and, bless her heart, seems like all lil Haven Rose did while there was eat! She always has a cookie or chip in her hand.

Martha Box said Sunday was a great beginning of the week. She went to Pine Grove Church for homecoming. Bro. Scarborough preached a great spirit-filled sermon that touched her soul. Her chauffeur was her grandson, Josh, and she said she thought they would be late due to all those tractors slow-riding to work. The preacher was held up, too. Wonderful singing by all, especially her grandsons, Josh and Jake, sitting close and singing great together. She got to eat well and visit with old friends and work partners as well as family.

One of my dear friends, Francis Williams, sent me a “hello hug” and memory of a Christmas tree. I think the memory was of a fruit cake Francis and I made. Maybe we put too much spirits in it. It was good, though! His sweet wife Rita, laughing at his memories, sent me a “hi.”

Diane Dukes and daughter Terri went to Oak Hill Cemetery in Water Valley Friday and visited the gravesite of their friend and once upon a time neighbor, Gertrude Humphrey. Ms. Gert was our neighbor when I was a little girl and made a lot of my clothes out of pretty flour sacks. I was about 5 or 6, and I thought they were beautiful! I hated when she and Mr. Howard had a house built up by 51 highway and moved. Now, Terri Dukes Pullen is the owner of the house they had built.

Thank you, Jason Beavers, for cutting the grass again and all the other things you do for us.

Our visitors Sunday were Ruth Jane Hailey, Martha Box, Jason Beavers and Ivy Tennon and son.

Happy birthday to Anthony Kerr on April 30th; to my niece, Anne Hart Hames, who celebrates the 5th; to Diane Lofton on the 7th; to your writer, along with two of the sweetest ladies I know, Sally Pauline Adams and Zell Manzo, who celebrate ours on the 8th; and to my sweet friend, Shelia Traywick Bailey, who shares a birthday with Josh Harrison on the 10th. I wish all of you a great day of celebrating your special day.

Thought for the day: The woman’s work that is never done is most likely what she asked her husband to do.