Way to go Ole Miss! Mississippi is a proud state and was well celebrated Sunday night as they now have back to back college World Series winners! And the 2022 National Community College Championship! Thank you Mississippi State and Ole Miss!

Athena Dukes and daughters, Maddy and Morgan from Harrison, Arkansas, came Friday and visited family in Tillatoba. They left Sunday afternoon going back home. They had a really good visit with Diane Dukes and family Sunday. Waylon, Holly and daughter, Haven Rose Dukes, Morgan and Maddy Dukes, Sam, Anna and daughter, Joanna Pullen and Athena Dukes all went swimming while Aunt Terri Pullen cooked a big lunch of potato salad, barbecue ribs, sweet corn, rolls and ice cream for dessert. Everybody enjoyed being there to see Kuku (Diane Dukes) come home from her vacation in Texas.

Dale and Shannon Dukes came by for a visit also.

Martha Box said she saw a few good old friends and a few new ones while she was out and about this past week.

She also had a good pain workout via physical therapy.

Martha’s son -in-law, Phil Harrison and her grandson, Josh Harrison went over and cut her grass. She said, “they sure are good to me.”

Saturday she had a great visit from her niece Shannon and her family from Cleveland,Texas. We laughed and ate and ate and yeah I ate leftovers today. Joyce, her sister cooked some great corn. A lot of family met at Martha’s so they could visit since they made a rush trip. Her granddaughter Rissa Leachman and great grand, Addie made a pop call!

Love and sympathy to the Sonny McCullough family of Coffeeville. Sonny passed away Saturday, June 24-2022.

Jeff and Margo Bailey of Pope and daughters, Annah and Amelia and her husband, Josh Byers visited Eugene, Peggy and Eric Bailey last Sunday.

Donna Garripoli brought dinner up Sunday and she took me to Batesville shopping for a bug light. I had no idea those things were so high. Maybe now I can sit on the porch after dark if it’s not too hot.

Daisy Isbell stayed with her sister, Rina Chaney of Hardy for a few days because she had surgery on her arm. While she was with Rina, her husband Mickey texted her to see if she wanted to go to the Smoky mountains with Candice Oldaker, his daughter and family. So naturally Daisy said, “sure why not.” They left on Sunday and came back Friday. They rode rides and drove up to Clingmons Dome. They shopped and ate at some cool places. Went thru the lost sea caves! Daisy said they were just absolutely wearing our selves out. It was a fun trip!

Diane Dukes texted me while she was in Texas last week and said, “I can't wait to get home, this isn't for this girl but, I did see a cowboy, just one.” “He was a security guard.” We, meaning her granddaughter, Roseann Rose and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Dukes, John Luke and Ethan Dukes go some were every day. Diane said she wishes she was younger that she would probably like it more. Everybody is nice and friendly but, it's a really, really rush place. She said the food is great and she loves going to the mall. So many buildings, so many different stores. I know John Luke and Ethan, my two grandsons, have enjoyed the trip. I guess we have all enjoyed it. Ethan sounds like he loves it. He is doing all kind of things that deal with Science. He had to go to school while he was there to learn more about Science. That’s what the trip was all about. Congratulations, Ethan for being chosen for this trip.

Happy birthday to Dixie Fernandez on the 3rd of July and to my grandson-in-law, twins, Brad Holliday and his twin, Brian, to Bart Hilton who celebrates the 4 th, and Amanda Ferguson, the 5th.

Happy 18th Anniversary Sunday, the 26th to Twin and Amanda Ferguson and happy 23rd anniversary to David and Daisy Burlison. I pray you two couples have many more to celebrate.

Recipe for the day: Salmon Croquettes from “The Pastors Wives Cookbook”

One large can salmon, drained

Two eggs, beaten

Two cups soft bread crumbs

Two TBS. Butter, melted

One tablespoon parsley, chopped

One tablespoon onion, finely grated

Two tablespoons baking powder

Salt and pepper

Drain Salmon. Remove skin and bones. Add beaten eggs, then next six ingredients. Mix and roll into patties. Fry in hot grease until brown on both sides.

Thought for the day: Faith Carries the light of truth which eliminates the shadow of doubt.