Happy birthday to the Coffeeville Courier on July 11th!

Well, here goes the second part about the trip some of the Dukes took to Texas. First, just one cowboy and he was a security guard at Magnolia, which is owned by Joanna and Chip Gaines at Waco, Texas. Diane said they really enjoyed visiting the bakery and all other shops. The next two days was spent shopping. They went to a biblical museum and saw a lot of beautiful paintings, artwork that was in the Bible.

They went to a dinosaur museum that was really something to see and they all enjoyed that sight. John Luke and his mother, Roseanne Rose, went to a movie about dinosaurs. The next day when Ethan got out of school, Rose Ann took them to the movies and they wanted to see another dinosaur movie so back to the movies for them. Kathy Dukes and Diane Dukes rested before heading back to good old Mississippi. They all had a good time and enjoyed the trip, but no place like home!

Ethan Dukes, son of Lil John Dukes, went to the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program at the University of Texas in Dallas for a week. Ethan did forensics, robotics, first aid and CPR, and space experiments. He met a lot of new friends from everywhere. He also flew on a plane for the first time. He had so much fun and is hoping to go back. Ethan would like to thank everyone that supported him and made it possible. His grandmother, Kathy Dukes, said it was an adventure for all of them. She said it felt like living with the Jetsons.

Martha Box says she is trying to get her arms swinging and steps strutting enough to get up the hill to put out her garbage before the truck beats her up there!

Thursday, she drove her sister, Joyce Stevens, to the doctor in Oxford. Just before the Oakland exit, a truck was parked and the driver was walking to the exit. “Yes, we women, Superwoman and Wonderwoman, picked him up and took him to get a can of gas and brought him back. 20 minutes and a 5 mile job and he forced money on us even as we said no!” said Martha, who added that good deeds pay well anyway. As they waited at the station, she said a lovely lady came over and witnessed about Jesus. “Now that’s a good day,” said Martha.

Jess Tillman had triple bypass surgery the 22nd and is home and slowly improving. Good for you, Jess. You and David can get together and compare surgeries.

Dixie Purdy ended up in the ER Thursday for fluid buildup and she checked low on potassium. Dixie is living in Batesville at Azalea Commons Assisted Living Home. If you are up that way and have time, stop by and say hi.

Thanks to my up-the-road neighbor, Diane Dukes, for the bag of fresh peaches you sent down Friday. They are delicious!

Belated happy 34th anniversary to Eddie and Vivian Simmons on July 1. I hope you two sweet people have many more happy years together!

Belated happy 5th birthday to Alice Donovan. Alice’s granddaddy is Johnny Tillman.

Belated happy birthday to Kathy Dukes on the 3rd and to Bart Holtom and Shirley McCollins on the 4th. Happy birthday to Scott Wolfe, who celebrates the 6th; and to Jason Beavers, Donnie Toole and Ronalyn Jarrell, who share a birthday on the 9th. I pray you all have a blessed day celebrating your special day.

Recipe of the week: Orange Delight

2 cups orange juice

1 pound marshmallows

1 pint whipping cream

1 angel food cake, broken in pieces

Dissolve marshmallows in 2 cups orange juice over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cool. Whip 1 pint whipping cream and fold into cooled orange juice mixture. Pour over broken bits of angel food cake and let stand at least four hours before serving. Overnight is better. Serve with whipped cream and maraschino cherries. This is so good!

Thought for the day: There is nothing so comforting as the patter of little children’s feet about a home, because the minute the sound stops one knows they are up to something they shouldn’t be.