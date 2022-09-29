There was a baby shower hosted and beautifully decorated by Kristie Hartley and Beth Deloach for Bonnie Moody at the fellowship hall at Tillatoba Baptist, Saturday, Sept. 24. Bonnie received a lot of useful gifts.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Quinton Ballard on their wedding Saturday. From the looks of all the beautiful pictures I saw, it was a grand day for Alex and Quinton. May God bless you two with a long and happy marriage.

David Deck and your writer visited with daughter Donna Garripoli and my sweet sister and brother-in-love, Tommy Hudson, last Wednesday. It was good seeing Tommy getting around so well after his hospital stay.

Happy birthday Joy Mullins on the 23rd; to Don Bowman on the 25th; to George Biddle and Sandy Beavers, who share a birthday on the 29th; to Kay Bridges and Rina Chaney on the 30th; to Lynn Marceleno and Jessie Williams, who start off our October birthdays on the 1st; to J.L. Crawford on the 2nd; to Kim Beavers on the 4th; to Laura Moorman on the 5th; and to Jason Pettit, who celebrates on the 6th.

Happy anniversary to Phil and Ginger Harrison on Oct. 3. I think it will be their 24th. Phil, the traditional gift is an opal. You may have to take out a loan for this one because you know Ginger is gonna want a necklace to match the opal ring.

Deborah McCool’s nephew, Michael Merrill, is finally home for good. He has been somewhere in Syria for almost 2 years. Deborah’s sister, Patsy Merrill, sent her a message and said he is home for good. So thankful for answered prayers. Deborah is also asking for prayers for her sister, Patsy, who has been going to the doctor for several tests lately.

Sheila Jackson said they had a great time at the Jackson reunion, with 60 or 70 attending, and at the Tillatoba Baptist Church homecoming. Food and more food!

Martha Box says she is still blessed to enjoy good music and dancing, good friends and good family all week and she is getting some crochet done when she lands at her house each evening. She was up all night on Saturday with the rolling, never-ending thunder, lightning and rain. Sunday morning, all was calm and she attended homecoming at Tillatoba Baptist Church with a gathering of friends and family past and present. She said there was a great message by Dr. J. Courtney Selvy and a beautiful song special by Lakan Howe and daughters, Anna Lake and M.K.

Your writer is getting excited about my fall decorating. I did find a box of my Thanksgiving glasses and cups that I couldn’t find last year. I’m still looking for a couple more boxes of decorations that I couldn’t find. My granddaughters and daughter are supposed to come and clean things out for me so, hopefully, they will find them.

Thought for the day: It’s a case of give and take in this world, with not enough people willing to give what it takes.