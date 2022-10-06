Phil and Laurie Cordel made a trip to Nashville this past weekend to see Elton John in a concert, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” I know that was a great concert!

Jessie Williams celebrated another birthday the 1st and her daughter, Sandra McCulla of Grenada, came up Saturday and cooked dinner for her. I know you enjoyed that, Jessie. Another daughter, Julia Kerr of Grenada, came Monday and brought Jessie some medicine for her cold.

Martha Box has been busy. She missed out on her grandson Josh Harrison singing at the Square last Tuesday. She said several people told her it was good singing and picking. Martha also missed church Sunday due to a cough she did not want to share. She said prayers were still good and she was out Monday. She had an appointment in Greenwood at 11 and one in Grenada at 3. I hope you made it, friend girl! Martha got called to pick up her great-grand, Addie, Friday from school and they had a great time at lunch and shopping.

Emily Little said everything went well with her daddy when he had a pacemaker put in the 28th. His heart is ticking like it should now. Emily is hoping that this helps him to feel a lot better because he has got some fishing, hunting and spending time with the grands to do.

Peggy Bailey was in the Oxford hospital recently and after she left there they sent her to Charleston Rehab. Get well soon, Peggy.

Tommy and Deborah McCool enjoyed shopping and eating out in Southaven Sunday with their three granddaughters, Allie Dukes and Caitlyn and Hannah Beavers.

Happy birthday to Summer Procella on the 3rd; my great- nephew, Taylor Hames, on the 7th; Brent Anderson on the 9th; a sweet and special lady, Audrey Ross, Ann Ragon, my great-niece, Gracie Beardain and my great- nephew, Bo Bickerstaff, who all celebrate on the 10th, Jacque Chambers and Billy Jack Williamson share a birthday on the 11th and Sheila O’Bryant the 12th. I pray you all have a great birthday!

Miranda Procella and Donna Garripoli came Sunday and visited. They hung a picture for me and Donna fixed David’s pill box for him! She is always doing something while she is here and I let her have at it!

Praying for Eddie and Nyree Jarrell, who both have the flu. You two help so many sick, now it’s our time to help you feel better by praying for you!

Lynn and Michael Marceleno ate out at Taco Felix in Horn Lake for her birthday after shopping at Sam’s. Then her parents, Mildred and Carl Kendall, took her to Enid to eat the next day. A lot of celebrating and eating going on, Lynn! You deserve it.

Recipe: Squash Pie —Coconut Flavor

1 1/2 cups grated small squash

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 stick butter melted and cooled

2 teaspoons lemon extract

2 teaspoons coconut extract

3 eggs

Mix all ingredients well; pour into an 8-inch unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Thought for the day: He who cannot forgive breaks the bridge over which he himself must pass.