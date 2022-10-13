What a beautiful day and a wonderful time for the Oakland Methodist Church to celebrate the 99th birthday of one of their most cherished members, Mrs. Audrey Ross. The Charleston Country Club was the setting Sunday for this happy gala. Looking at Mrs. Audrey, a person would never know she is 99! A beautiful and sweet lady. No doubt in my mind.

Taylor and Bonnie Moody are welcoming their son, Abe Riley Moody, who made his arrival Monday, Oct. 3, at 5:23 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Mom and baby are healthy and doing great and Tillatoba has gained its youngest citizen!

Daisy Isbell went to her daughter Erika’s in Kosciusko to watch Kaleb, her grandson, play soccer ball Saturday. Daisy was excited that they won!

Ginger Harrison said she cannot believe the weeks move so quickly. Homecoming was last week at Kirk and it was a great week, but with a tragic ending. Josh Harrison’s Class of 2023 is mourning the loss of a classmate and praying for the healing of another. They banded together and covered all the heartbroken families in prayer.

Don’t forget! The Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a fundraiser for the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Called “Vroom Vroom Touch a Truck,” there will be fire trucks, a helicopter, tractors, 18-wheelers, police and sheriff’s department vehicles, dump trucks and more. There is no admission fee, but donations will be asked for to fill the fireman’s boot. Crafters are also welcome at no charge. If you have a big truck or vehicle you want to be in the event, contact Linda Ross Aldy at 601-573-0896 or lrossaldy@gmail.com.

Faye and Kristie Hartley took Rowland, Mary Brett and Mclendon Hartley to Bull Bottom Farms last Sunday and Faye said they all had a ball. Faye gets right in there with them.

Saturday night, Tommy and Debbie McCool, along with their granddaughters, Caitlyn and Hannah Beavers and Allie Dukes, attended the 6 p.m. outside wedding where Mallorie Bowden became the bride of Eli Stroup. It was reported to have been a beautiful wedding. Congratulations, Mallorie and Eli!

Vernon Aubrey Herron III of Batesville, 81, died on Oct. 5, in Oxford. He was born on Feb. 16, 1941, in Grenada, to Vernon Aubrey Herron, Jr. and Phyllis Kuykendall Herron. Vernon was a classmate of mine and he was a special friend to all of his classmates. We graduated in 59’. We had 21 in our graduating class and I’m sorry to say we only have 11 left.

I have always been deathly afraid of snakes, and one afternoon our teacher, Margaret Ann Tillman, said she was going to step out of the room for a minute and for us to sit still and be quiet. Well, Vernon decided I needed to be locked in the closet with all the snakes in gallon jugs that were in a solution of the gas formaldehyde. I think I made a new door to the snake closet that day! Did I get in trouble? No, but the boys who helped Vernon did!

Martha Box had a great visit at Tillatoba Baptist Church Sunday. A very knowledgeable spirit-led message lifted her soul and energized her mind. She also had a great visit with local longtime friends, Diane Dukes and her daughter, my friend, Terri. Then she went on and had a good lunch with her sister, Joyce Stevens of Oakland. While she was sending me some news, she was resting and sipping coffee until her daughter, Candy, and grands, Marissa and Addie, came and did some work for her that she could not do. I am finding myself in the same predicament and more often lately!

Martha is praising God for bringing a friend through a “tuff” medical situation.

Prayers to our Lord for being with friends in their loss and trauma. With the knowledge of God, Heaven and guardian angels, we can face tomorrow!

When you just happen to be in the right place at the right time and you are really interested in journalism, you don’t pass up the chance to speak with your favorite news anchor lady, Emily Leonard. Emily was so sweet and Presley McMillian was over the moon to get to talk to her. Presley was wearing her Oklahoma earrings and they talked about horses and Presley got to tell her about Himala, her horse.

Belated happy birthday to Kathy Bloodworth on the 11th!

Happy birthday to my sweet sister, Ann Hudson, on the 14th. John Adam Robinson and Samy McCracken also celebrate the 14th. Happy birthday to three lovely ladies, Faye Hartley, Karen Chambers and Teresa Ross, who all share a birthday on the 16th; to Diane Nail Hill, who celebrates the 17th; to Carl Kendall on the 18th; and to Lisa McMillian and Tripp Beardain, who celebrate the 19th. May you all have a great day celebrating.

Please pray for Peggy Bailey, Sheila Jackson, Daisy Isbell and Doris Hoop.

Love and sympathy to the Donnie Goad family. Donnie passed away Sunday night.

Thought for the day: If you love life, then don’t squander time, for that’s the stuff life is made of!