It is nice to be important but much more important to be nice, and when I say this, I think of David Howell, editor and publisher of the North Mississippi Herald. Margaret Jean Ross and I were walking around at the fundraiser for the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department Saturday and we happened to run into David. I asked her who he was and she said, “Your boss.” She turned around and called him back, introduced us and he made our picture. After we walked away, I fussed at Margaret Jean because she called him back. I looked like lit and he said he was going to put our picture in the paper! I got so excited I forgot to ask him about a raise!

Tillatoba’s Fall Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22. If you want to volunteer, then please be at the Tillatoba Baptist Church no later than 1 p.m. The earlier you can get there, the better to help with the jobs, says Kellie Young. She also said they need items for the cake walk, so if anyone wants to bake anything for that then they are welcome to. If anyone has any questions, contact Kellie Young. Kellie says we are hoping that this will be a huge community outreach event, so tell everyone about it and bring guests with you. The actual event is 2-4 p.m., but as I mentioned above, volunteers need to be there early to help with setting everything up.

Sheryn Goode, daughter Dana Huffman and grandson Fischer Huffman went to Houston, Texas, for a few days visiting with cousins. Then they went to Jamaica Beach on Galveston Island where they had a beach house rented for a week. On the sand dunes by the house were signs saying, “Stay Off! Watch for rattle snakes.” Sheryn said they kept looking but never saw any and probably would have left if they had. Tillatoba really looked good to them Friday night.

Your writer and husband, David visited my sweet sister, Ann Hudson, and brother-in- law Tommy in Grenada Friday to wish her a happy birthday.

Bless Martha Box’s heart. Her freezer went out and caused a lot of work. She said thanks to Candy Box, Ben Box, son-in-law, Phil Harrison, and her brother Jesse Wortham for all the work getting the new one in and the old out!

Martha did enjoy Friday night out with Phil, Ginger and Jake Harrison at Magnolia restaurant. She said they ate well and listened to Josh and his band play and sing some great music. Sunday, she made it to the Baptist church where Bro. Harris preached a great message on our Father God, Jesus and the Holy Ghost. Great service and visit with loving neighbors.

Daisy Isbell had back surgery Thursday at Methodist Hospital, downtown Memphis, with Paul Park, a surgeon at Semmes Murphey Clinic. I texted Daisy Sunday night and she said she was doing very well.

Melissa Sturdivant’s granddaddy, Walton Hammons, has broken his hip. Prayers for a fast healing for you, Mr. Hammons.

Sadie Harper and daughter, Shelia O’Bryant, drove to Indianapolis to spend a couple of days with her son, Edward Harper. Shelia got sick on the way there and ended up with the flu and Sadie and Edward both got sick with the flu. Sadie ended up staying Friday night in the hospital and Shelia was in the ER the first night they arrived there. They are home now but Sadie isn’t feeling on top of it!

JR Dukes is ready to head out to Smith Lake for the regional championship this week with a couple of his buddies, Dusten Prigmore and Troy Ladner. Good luck, boys, and safe travels!

My up-the-road neighbors, Tommy and Deborah McCool, got busy Sunday afternoon and put their Halloween decorations out. They always do such a good job of decorating.

I’m asking to add Tommy’s brother-in-law, Jim Welch, to your prayer list. He is already in a wheelchair and this past week he was burning some scrap wood in his backyard and apparently was too close, burning both legs from his knees down. Tommy and Deborah went down to see him and it is really bad, plus he has very little feeling in his legs so he doesn’t realize how bad it is.

David and I rode by Diane Dukes’ home Saturday afternoon and it is decorated so pretty with the hay bales, flowers, pumpkins and other decorations! She also has her porch decorated. Beautiful job!

Ginger Harrison said it was a fun weekend for them. They got to see their son, Josh Harrison, play his guitar with the band “In Debt” at Magnolia Smokehouse in Grenada on Friday and then on Saturday at Guys Catfish in Vaiden. These young men, Braden Sprayberry, Riley Reed and Josh Harrison, did a great job and had a good time. On Sunday, they celebrated Diane Hills’ birthday. Diane made Phil, Ginger, Josh and Jake Harrison a great birthday lunch and Ginger made a strawberry cake. They had a great time.

Happy birthday to Roy McCain of Drew on the 21st; Alisha Pittman on the 22nd; Gary Tippit and Sheila Jackson on the 24th; and Patsie Tillman and Mike Crawford on the 26th. I hope you all have a wonderful birthday.

Recipe for this week: Chess Pie

1 Duncan Hines butter cake mix

4 eggs, slightly beaten

1 stick butter, softened

1 box confectioners sugar

8 oz. Cream cheese

Combine cake mix, butter and 1 egg and put into a 9x13 inch pan. Mix sugar, 3 eggs and cream cheese and pour on other mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until brown.

This is really good and easy to make.