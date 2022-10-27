In the early evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tracy Harper passed away peacefully in her sleep. To know Tracy was to love her for her sweet disposition and kindness. She loved to cook and to tend to her flowers. Sometimes we were the recipient of both. Rest in peace, Tracy. Your memory will last forever in our hearts.

Smiling faces were in abundance at Tillatoba Baptist Church’s Fall Fest Saturday. There were baked goods stacked high for the cake walk, which seemed to be everyone’s favorite activity. (Free cookies and cake anyone?) There were also games and prizes for the kids and large pumpkins for them to decorate. It was a lovely afternoon filled with sunshine, fun and spreading Christ’s love throughout the community. If you want to see what this church is planning next, you can find them on Facebook at tillatobabaptist.

“And the word of the Lord was being spread throughout all the region.” (Acts 13:49 NKJV)

Thanks, Kellie Young, for the writeup for our Fall Fest news this week! Kellie wants to remind you that the church is having trunk or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 is Mark Hartley’s birthday and he’s probably gonna tell you all that the trunk or treat is a big birthday party for him. Just ignore him; he just wants all your candy!

Oakland, Mississippi, is a proud little town! They have two being inducted into sports halls of fame, announced last week!

Congratulations to Carol Ross, daughter of Margaret Jean Ross and the late Richard Ross, on being named to the 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. The class will be inducted in July 2023. The press conference announced the new inductees recently. And congratulations Charles Barton, son of the late Hubert and Pauline Barton, on being named for induction to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame. Charles was named for induction for football.

We had a celebrity visiting with us at Hampton Inn in Grenada, says Shelia O’Bryant. Sheila works at the Hampton. It was Mr. Todd Tilghman, season 18 winner of The Voice, who kindly accepted having his picture taken with Shelia. I know she has the “big head,” as they say.

Please pray for the Noah Beverly Thurman family. Mr. Thurman passed away Oct. 16. He was 93 years old. There will be a memorial service in Charleston later. He would have been 94 on Nov. 14.

Tommy and Deborah McCool, along with Angela and PJ Dukes and Kimberly and Jason Beavers, were at the home of her dad, Ray Bell, helping him with some painting and stuff. They got the front porch and front parts of the house painted. They are planning on painting sides next weekend.

Deborah says, “It’s looking pretty good if I do say so myself, but, I’m sore all over!” She made a big beef stew for them to enjoy while working.

Martha Box said even the nosiest mind would not be interested in her news. Busy, busy all week but no playing or partying. She and her sister, Joyce Stevens, ate lunch at the Enid Fish Hut Saturday. Martha said she is blessed, saying, “He sees me through daily!” Martha had church at home Sunday, taking this day for rest up and crocheting, piddling about the house, working on flowers, etc. Then she had a wonderful visit with her great-granddaughter, Addie.

I read in The Sun-Sentinel where the Murphreesboro Volunteer Fire Department is having a fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-8 p.m. at their firehouse for the purpose of helping to equip a new pumper truck. They will have hamburgers and hot dogs. You can eat there or carry out plates. They will also sell pies, cakes, cookies and candy. They will have a singing starting at 5 p.m., followed by an auction that will offer donated items. The great part about this is Modern Woodmen of America will match up to $2,500 in fundraising proceeds.

All of these firefighters from different stations work together when needed and they put their lives on the line to save our homes and businesses. Thank you to all volunteer fire departments. For more information and where to send donations for Murphreesboro, contact Wayne Gore at 662-647-2573

Early Saturday morning, I got a text from my great-grandson saying he had a football game in Marks at 11 and wanted us to come. It was a beautiful day and we both felt pretty good so we grabbed our chairs and took off to Marks. They lost the game but he knew we were there to watch him play.

After the game, we stopped in Batesville and got a bite of lunch then went on to Charleston’s Gateway to the Delta Festival where daughter, Donna Garripoli, had a tent set up of her woodworks. I’ve forgotten what highway, I think 32, we were on, but there were some beautiful homes along the way. We ended up going by Morgan Freeman’s place. I did get to visit some people I had not seen in a while and met some new ones. A fun day for this old lady!

My neighbor, JR Dukes, has returned back home after fishing at Smith Lake for a week. JR said the clear deep waters are definitely a lot different than back home. He had a good day fishing last Tuesday but the bite completely changed for him the rest of the week. He said it sure was a humbling experience. JR enjoyed hanging with his buddies and was just glad they all made it to regionals together.

Happy birthday to Beth McLendon on the 28th, and to Ava Leigh and Emma Grace Smith, Charlotte Venable and Johnny Jackson, who share a birthday the 29th; to Gina Potts, Jennifer Ross and twin brother Jeff Bailey on the 30th; and to Mark Hartley and Becky Hill Franklin, who close out October birthdays on the 31st. I pray you all have a wonderful day celebrating!

Recipe for the week: “Orange Pecan Monkey Bread”

3/4 cup orange marmalade

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1, 25-ounce bag frozen yeast rolls, thawed

1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted

Spread marmalade in bottom of lightly greased 10-inch Bundt pan; sprinkle with pecans. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Dip each roll into melted butter and roll in sugar mixture and layer in pan. Pour remaining butter over rolls and top with remaining sugar mixture. Cover and chill for 8 hours. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Cool in pan 30 minutes, then invert onto plate.

Thought for the day: The wolf sheds his coat once a year, his disposition never.