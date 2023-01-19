How about this weather? The doctor says be sure you get out and walk at least 20 minutes a day. I can’t stand up against the wind long enough to walk, period!

I’m glad I wasn’t out walking Monday morning when, all of a sudden, we had a downpour.

Christian love and sympathy to the Paul Tillman family of Las Vegas. Paul lived in Tillatoba at one time and attended Oakland school, where he was loved by all. Paul had a winning personality and loved playing football. Paul leaves a sister, Clydie Ruth Williamson (Jerry) of Georgia and a brother, Les Tillman (Debbie) of Coffeeville. I am so glad that Clydie and Les had made a trip out to visit with Paul recently and Les said it was a wonderful visit.

Love and sympathy to the Bettye Smith family of Cascilla. Bettye passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 15. An obituary will follow in the paper. Greg Lukacs, David and I send our love to you and the family.

Sadie Harper said, “I really didn’t know what to expect with hip replacement surgery. I know my age has something to do with it. But I’m not bouncing back like I’ve done with other surgeries or I’m expecting too much. I don’t like to be confined. This will be the last replacement surgery for me!” Sadie, when you do start feeling better, you will be so happy you had it done. At least that’s what they say.

Frank Manzo is doing a lot better. He will need a broken leg fixed and rehab for several weeks. God was truly watching over him.

Please pray for Keith Beck, who is fighting pneumonia for the second time in six months. His mother, Darlene Moorman, said he is really having a hard time and they will appreciate all prayers.

Joanna Pullen’s second birthday was Jan, 11. but the party was Jan. 7. Those who attended were Uncle Waylon, Aunt Holly Dukes and Haven Rose, Uncle Bubba and J.R Dukes, Aunt Taylor, Natalie, L.C Chase Hill, Aunt Amber Jackson, Logan, Paisley, Hazelynn and Bradley, Uncle Junior Dukes and Autumn Hillhouse, Aunt Kathy Dukes, Rosanne, Jake, John Luke and Logan Rose, Meme Loretta and pap John Jackson, Anna’s coworker Kelli Moore, Cody, Josh, and Riley Ann Field, Mamaw Diann and Papaw Harvey Vance. Mamaw Nancy Chambers. Gripe-Gripe Terri Dukes and her coworker Lorie Shirley and Sarah. Destiny, Braxden and Conner Dukes and myself Kuka Diane Dukes and her parents, Sam and Anna Pullen. All the children enjoyed all the sweets that were offered and the jumpy house along with the playground at George Cossar State Park.

Martha Box had a great time at her granddaughter Marnie Box’s 16th birthday supper at Carmella’s in Grenada Saturday night. While there, she ran into two retired nurses from Greenville hospital, where she started working. She danced a few steps with friends before the night was over. Martha never ceases to amaze me with all her blowing and going! Energy plus, this lady has.

Sunday was a blessed day for Martha. She said there was sunshine and a great free-flowing spirit everywhere. Rev. Billy Jowers and his lovely, sweet wife from Pascagoula preached at Bro. Tommy Darby’s church for a revival. Wow! What a message. Led by the Holy Spirit, Martha said the music, the message and the love were so present and filled their souls. After service, she met her sister, Joyce Stevens, at Enid Catfish Hut for lunch.

Happy birthday to Jimmy Dees and Reid Grant on the 16th; to Bobby Cook and Winky Chambers on the 20th; to J.A. Hoop on the 21st; Patsie Tillman on the 26th; and to Lisa Griffis and Lexiray Regan, who share a birthday on the 28th. May you all have a blessed day.

Recipe for the week: “It’s a Great Cake”

1 box Pillsbury German chocolate cake mix. Bake according to directions on box. Make two layers. When cooled, split layers.

Filling: 1 large carton Cool Whip

1 large carton sour cream

1 can coconut

1 cup sugar

Mix all together and spread on layers of cake and on top and sides of cake.

Thought for the day: To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover the prisoner was you!