For the past few years, we have stayed home for New Year’s Eve and are in bed before the stroke of midnight, but I always like to have food prepared just in case someone drops by.
I thought I’d share with you some of my easy, yet delicious finger food recipes that are good for any time someone drops by. I love being able to make a recipe ahead of time. I don’t feel so rushed. Your family and friends come in and you can warm the dish up. It makes me feel more at ease and I can enjoy myself.
I hope everyone has a safe, happy new year!
Olive Dip
1 12 oz. jar marinated artichokes drained and chopped
2 cups regular mayonnaise
1 cup Parmesan cheese grated
1 cup mozzarella cheese grated
1 cup California Black Ripe Olives drained and sliced
1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes drained and chopped
1/4 cup fresh basil chopped, extra for garnish
2 heads roasted garlic see directions in post
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix all the above ingredients together. Place in a baking dish. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until dip is heated through and the edges of golden brown and crispy.
Dixie Caviar
1 drained can of whole kernel corn
1 drained can of black eyed peas
1 chopped green bell pepper
Chopped green onion about 5
Chopped tomato (add enough to make it look pretty with red)
Chopped celery about 3 stalks
Chopped jalapeno peppers (not the canned ones, fresh I used 5 big ones.)
Mix with Zesty Italian Salad dressing and chill
Eat with Fritos or scoops or a spoon.
Cream Cheese Sausage Balls With Creamy Mustard
Dipping Sauce
1 lb. sausage, uncooked (you can use regular or hot)
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cups Bisquick baking mix
4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400°.
Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into 1 inch balls. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden.
You can make these ahead and refrigerate until needed. Or also freeze until ready to use, you will need to add a few minutes to the baking time.
Dipping Sauce:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2-6 drops hot sauce
1 medium garlic clove, crushed
Combine all ingredients. Chill until serving.