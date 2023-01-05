For the past few years, we have stayed home for New Year’s Eve and are in bed before the stroke of midnight, but I always like to have food prepared just in case someone drops by.

I thought I’d share with you some of my easy, yet delicious finger food recipes that are good for any time someone drops by. I love being able to make a recipe ahead of time. I don’t feel so rushed. Your family and friends come in and you can warm the dish up. It makes me feel more at ease and I can enjoy myself.

I hope everyone has a safe, happy new year!

Olive Dip

1 12 oz. jar marinated artichokes drained and chopped

2 cups regular mayonnaise

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese grated

1 cup California Black Ripe Olives drained and sliced

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes drained and chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil chopped, extra for garnish

2 heads roasted garlic see directions in post

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix all the above ingredients together. Place in a baking dish. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until dip is heated through and the edges of golden brown and crispy.

Dixie Caviar

1 drained can of whole kernel corn

1 drained can of black eyed peas

1 chopped green bell pepper

Chopped green onion about 5

Chopped tomato (add enough to make it look pretty with red)

Chopped celery about 3 stalks

Chopped jalapeno peppers (not the canned ones, fresh I used 5 big ones.)

Mix with Zesty Italian Salad dressing and chill

Eat with Fritos or scoops or a spoon.

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls With Creamy Mustard

Dipping Sauce

1 lb. sausage, uncooked (you can use regular or hot)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups Bisquick baking mix

4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400°.

Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into 1 inch balls. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden.

You can make these ahead and refrigerate until needed. Or also freeze until ready to use, you will need to add a few minutes to the baking time.

Dipping Sauce:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2-6 drops hot sauce

1 medium garlic clove, crushed

Combine all ingredients. Chill until serving.