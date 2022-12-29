Christmas always makes me remember the Christmases past. I miss my parents and the traditions from long ago — one tradition being brunch.

Hope you all enjoyed a wonderful Christmastime with your families. Relish the time you have with loved ones, for you never know when God will call them home.

Here are some quick brunch ideas. Enjoy!

Broccoli Cheddar Bacon Quiche

1 9-inch deep dish frozen pie shell

5 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 cup steamed broccoli florets roughly chopped

3 green onion chopped

4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

1 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese divided

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the frozen pie shell on a baking sheet.

Set aside. In a medium size mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, mayonnaise, garlic salt, onion powder, Dijon, and black pepper until fully combined. Fold in the broccoli florets, green onion, bacon and 1 cup shredded cheese. Pour into the pie shell. Sprinkle the top with the remaining ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the center is set when gently shaken. Cover the edges of the crust with aluminum foil, if needed to prevent over browning.

Allow to cool to warm before cutting.

Cranberry Christmas Cake

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

12 oz fresh cranberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. With a mixer, beat the eggs with the sugar until slightly thickened and light in color, about 5-7 minutes. The mixture should almost double in size. The eggs work as your leavening agent in this recipe, so do not skip this step. This mixture should form a ribbon when you lift the beaters out of the bowl. Add the butter and vanilla; mix two more minutes. Stir in the flour until just combined. Add the cranberries and stir to mix throughout.

Spread in a buttered 9x13 pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until very lightly browned and a toothpick inserted near the center of the cake comes out clean. (I baked mine for 43 minutes.)

Let cool completely before cutting into small slices. I cut mine into fairly small pieces, about 1”x2”, so that they could be easily eaten at a party. Enjoy!

Black Forrest trifle

This is a easy one

8 oz cool whip

8oz cream cheese

1/4 cup milk

2 cans cherry pie filling

24 brownies homemade or store bought

Combine milk cream cheese and cool whip beat until smooth

Layer with crumbled brownies and pie filling.

Banana Nut Pound Cake

1 Box yellow cake mix

4 Eggs

1 Box instant vanilla pudding

2 ripe bananas (sliced thinly)

1/2 c oil

8 oz sour cream

1 c chopped pecan or walnuts

Put all ingredients into a large bowl and mix. Pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Cook at 350 for 1 hour.