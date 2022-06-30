Peaches make me think of growing up in Eudora. I love the smell and sweetness of a fresh peach. My grandmother and Momma used to make homemade peach preserves. Nothing like that on a homemade biscuit. I’ve been thinking about making something with some fresh peaches. I thought I’d share with you some different ways to enjoy your fresh fruit. Hope you enjoy!

Tennessee Peach Pudding

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional

1/2 cup 2% milk

3 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches

TOPPING:

1-1/2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and, if desired, cinnamon. Stir in milk just until combined; fold in peaches. Spread into a greased 8-in. square baking dish.

For topping, combine water, sugars, butter and nutmeg in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugars are dissolved. Pour over peach mixture. Bake until filling is bubbly and a toothpick inserted in topping comes out clean, 40-50 minutes. Serve warm or cold with ice cream, if desired.

Fresh Peach Ice Cream Recipe

5-6 fresh peaches peeled and sliced

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

Juice of 1 large lemon

1-2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. almond extract optional, but delicious

2 cups heavy cream (don’t sub for light cream or half-and-half)

In a large bowl, mix together the peaches, sugar, lemon juice, and extracts. Let sit for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sugar is dissolved and peaches have released their juices. Mash with a potato masher. Measure out 2 cups of the mashed peaches.

Reserve the remaining mashed peaches in a small bowl and chill until very cold. Puree the 2 cups in a blender or food processor. Add the heavy cream and pour into a clean bowl, cover with plastic wrap and chill until very cold. (If you're in a hurry, you can place it in the freezer for about 20 minutes. Whisk it well in case it freezes around the edge of the bowl.)

Churn according to manufacturer directions. Mix reserved mashed peaches with the ice cream after it's finished churning and place in an airtight, freezer-proof container.

Allow the ice cream to harden for a few hours in the freezer before serving.