In this heat, I love having salads for supper. We like to grill out and cook enough meat for the week and fix a salad or side to go with it. By the time I get home from work, cooking is the last thing on my mind. I hope you enjoy these delicious salads and sides. Enjoy!

Wedge Salad

1 head iceberg lettuce

6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup almonds sliced

Salt & pepper to taste

Chipotle Tomato Dressing

2 chipotle peppers canned in adobo

3 Roma tomatoes ends removed and cut in half

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1/8 teaspoon salt

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

12 large eggs hard-boiled and peeled

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar

3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 jalapenos seeded and diced

6 pieces bacon cooked, crisp, and crumbled

Paprika for garnish

Cut hard boiled eggs in half, lengthwise

Remove the yolks and put them in a mixing bowl

Mash the egg yolks with a fork

Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, ground mustard, and sugar to the mashed egg yolks and stir until well combined

Mix in the jalapenos and bacon

Put the mixture in a Ziploc bag and cut a small hole in the corner of the bag

Fill each egg hole with the mixture

Sprinkle with paprika

Chill until ready to serve

Chickpea Salad

2 1/4 cups diced cucumbers, partially peeled

1 cup diced, seeded tomato

1/4 cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper, to taste

15 ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Combine all the ingredients together and toss well.