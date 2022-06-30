In this heat, I love having salads for supper. We like to grill out and cook enough meat for the week and fix a salad or side to go with it. By the time I get home from work, cooking is the last thing on my mind. I hope you enjoy these delicious salads and sides. Enjoy!
Wedge Salad
1 head iceberg lettuce
6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
1/4 cup almonds sliced
Salt & pepper to taste
Chipotle Tomato Dressing
2 chipotle peppers canned in adobo
3 Roma tomatoes ends removed and cut in half
1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
1/8 teaspoon salt
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
12 large eggs hard-boiled and peeled
1 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar
3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 jalapenos seeded and diced
6 pieces bacon cooked, crisp, and crumbled
Paprika for garnish
Cut hard boiled eggs in half, lengthwise
Remove the yolks and put them in a mixing bowl
Mash the egg yolks with a fork
Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, ground mustard, and sugar to the mashed egg yolks and stir until well combined
Mix in the jalapenos and bacon
Put the mixture in a Ziploc bag and cut a small hole in the corner of the bag
Fill each egg hole with the mixture
Sprinkle with paprika
Chill until ready to serve
Chickpea Salad
2 1/4 cups diced cucumbers, partially peeled
1 cup diced, seeded tomato
1/4 cup diced red onion
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper, to taste
15 ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
Combine all the ingredients together and toss well.