I love looking through older recipes. You know, the ones our mother or grandmother served with Sunday supper or a dish to take to potluck dinner at church. Those will always be my favorites. I love the precious memories that those meals bring back while eating with your loved ones. I thought I’d share some of my favorites.

If you have a favorite recipe you’d love to share with your community, send it to me. My email address is dmsexton823@aol.com. I’d love to share it. Hope you all have a wonderful week!

Traditional Carrot Salad

3 to 4 cups freshly grated carrots (from 4 to 6 medium-sized carrots)

1/2 to 1 cup raisins (regular, golden, craisins or a mix)

1 large apple, (peeled or not, your preference) cored and chopped

1/4 to 1/3 cup mayonnaise

Gently combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Hot Onion Cheese Dip

1 (14-oz.) package frozen chopped onions, thawed

24 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 425°. Drain chopped onions in a colander, then squeeze out any excess liquid. Put onions into a medium bowl. Add cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and mayonnaise and mix with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Transfer onion-cheese mixture to a 1-quart soufflé dish, smoothing top slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake dip until top is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve hot with corn chips or crackers

Grits and Greens

2 cups whipping cream or half & half

8 cups chicken broth

2 cups regular grits

1 16oz bag of frozen collard greens (mustard)

1 cup butter

2 1/2 cups parmesan cheese (shredded)

salt/pepper to taste

1 cup bacon- cooked and crumbled

Grease 13x9 baking dish.

Bring cream, 6 cups of chicken broth to a boil.

Stir in grits, and cook over medium heat until boiling. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook about 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Cook collard greens in 2 cups of chicken broth for 10 minutes, drain, blot dry with a paper towel.

Add butter and cheese to grits, stir until melted.

Mix in greens.

Place in dish. Top with bacon.

Bake at 350 until lightly brown on top. Approximately 30 minutes.

Corn Pudding

3 cans cream corn

1 can whole kernel corn, or 6 - 7 ears of fresh yellow corn

8 eggs

1.5 cups margarine

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1.5 cups sugar

Salt, to taste

Preheat oven to 325ºF. Grease 2-quart baking dish. Add the cream corn to the prepared dish.

In large bowl, mix eggs, sugar, flour and margarine. Add whole kernel corn to the bowl and thoroughly mix again. Stir in salt, to taste.

Bake about 1 hour, or until light brown. Serve warm.