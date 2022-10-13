Just a few more days. Our Gateway to the Delta Festival is merely days away (Oct. 22)! As our excitement builds, we don’t want to forget our little festivalgoers.

We wanted to ensure that they have a Kidz Zone this year to keep them busy and that is packed with fun things for them to enjoy while mom and dad listen to music, eat from one of our many food trucks or shop at the many arts and crafts booths.

Jolly Jumpers will again provide our inflatables for the day. Our partners at the Ed and Becky Meek Foundation and Tallahatchie County Library will provide a tattoo parlor, duck pond and Halloween craft station.

We are very excited that our petting zoo will be provided by Jeremy and Laura Davis Woods of Tippo. Laura loves animals and shares that she and her family have always had numerous animals through the years. She will be bringing a host of animals, including sheep, goats, rabbits and the cutest little pig.

Miss Wylee Sayle, Miss Teen North Mississippi, will also join us to help crown our pageant winners in the categories of Tiny Miss, Little Miss and Little Mr. Gateway.

This pageant royalty will receive a prize package including crown, sash, free admission to Kidz Zone and a cash prize of $50. If you are thinking of entering your child or grandchild, please get your registration in as soon as possible. We will end registration at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to ensure that we have everyone in the lineup.

We will see you, and your little ones, at Gateway 2022!