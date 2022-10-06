Our Gateway to the Delta Festival is merely days away (Oct. 22), and the anticipation continues to build for a wonderful day filled with music, food, reunions, art and fun. In recent weeks, we have been introducing some of the bands for the festival. It is time to announce the final bands.

Helping us transition from the afternoon into the evening will be our local favorite S.L.A.S.H. If you have not had a chance to hear this band, they are a great local band that plays all genres of music from rock to Southern country favorites.

Led by lead singer Joseph Lindley, Roger Albritton on bass, Kelvin Simmons on guitar and with Steve Simmons keeping the beat going on drums, S.L.A.S.H. always provides a great show. They provided our musical entertainment the evening before our Gateway to the Delta Festival last year and drew a nice crowd of family and friends for our “Rocking at the Fairgrounds” night earlier this year.

Next to take the Gateway stage will be Castro Coleman, aka Mr. Sipp, “The Mississippi Blues Child” from McComb.

He began playing the guitar at the tender age of 6. Being recognized for his amazing vocals, songwriting ability, musicianship, ability to produce records and entertain fans with an upbeat, outlandish show all make Mr. Sipp “The Total Package.”

Mr. Sipp is the 2014 International Blues Challenge winner by way of The Vicksburg Blues Society, as well as the 2014 Gibson Best Guitarist Award winner. The same year Castro was given the Bobby Rush Entertainer of the Year Award by the Jus’ Blues Foundation, in 2015 he won several Jackson Music Awards including International Male Blues Artist, Blues Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Mr. Sipp’s favorite quote is, “I’m living to love the life that I live, Music!!!!”

And finally, our headliner for the night, back by popular demand, is The Band US.

For those who do not already know, US is a rock band whose main mission seems to be keeping rock music alive and well in the Southeast. They deliver every show like it’s the first one they’ve ever done or the last one they will ever do.

Kelly Nagy (vocalist), Jeff Mannis (guitar), Richie Wright (drums) and Corey Lessard (bass) always spend time talking to people and taking pictures between their sets. A good bit of their set is rock from the ’80s, but don’t let that fool you. Just when you think you’ve got them pegged, they will kick off a country favorite and then move back into their medley from Grease. They entertain and interact with the crowds constantly to keep them involved. These fellows know how to show a crowd a good time!

Don’t miss a minute of our Gateway to the Delta Festival 2022!