We should all recognize that one of the most important duties of state government is to make sure all of our citizens have access to the best education opportunities available. That group includes the youngest ones. Scientific research tells us that children are most subject to learning and retaining it during the period between 3 and 5 years of age.

That window of opportunity needs to be grabbed. The youngest among us will one day make the difference in the lives of the oldest among us. As a grandfather, I know what ready learning sponges these pre-K children are. We need to give them every opportunity to take advantage of this important learning stage.

Back in 2013, some of us recognized this need and introduced and passed language to create the Early Learning Collaborative Act. This measure established the “ELC program,” which provides funding to local communities to establish, expand, support and facilitate the successful implementation of quality pre-K early childhood education and development services. The Mississippi Department of Education is charged with making sure the program has access to the best ideas and processes available to educators within this learning sphere.

It is available to nonprofits, such as Head Start and other registered nonprofits offering pre-K education, and to the public school districts. As an added incentive, ELC offers Mississippi taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit if they donate to the program in their districts. So if you’re looking for your tax-deductible contributions to make a lasting difference in Mississippi, here’s your chance.

Currently, Mississippi has 35 school systems that offer the Early Learning Collaborative program. Locally, both Tallahatchie County districts, Grenada County and Oxford school districts are all taking advantage of the system. I believe this educational opportunity should be expanded statewide.

To accomplish this goal, I have requested drafting legislation to offer the Early Learning Collaborative program to all school districts across the state within the next five years. It is something that can be phased in; we’re not dictating a start date.

School districts can explore the possibilities available in their communities, create plans and implement a learning environment for pre-K students that will give them a running start on success not only in kindergarten, but throughout their education span and also into adulthood. Then, they can apply to MDE for approval.

You can find comprehensive Early Learning Collaborative information on the State Department of Education’s website at www.mdek12.org.

If I can be of assistance, please call on me. My mailing address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS 38921. My phone number is 662-647-3203.