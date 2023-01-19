For a country that sings about “amber waves of grain,” we sadly have a significant hunger problem in America. And, it is also evident here at home in Mississippi.

Thankfully, we have folks who gather and distribute food through food pantries so that their fellow citizens can access the nourishment they need. I am pleased to report that there is a measure under consideration that will help strengthen food donation programs’ ability to serve.

I will be co-sponsoring and strongly supporting the Mississippi Food Bank Incentive Act. The measure provides dollar-for-dollar tax credits for businesses that contribute to 501(c)(3) food banks that gather and distribute food to food pantries and soup kitchens. Examples of qualifying food banks are Mississippi Food Network and Extra Table Feeds. It stands to reason that contributing to the food banks will translate into more food product distributed through pantries and soup kitchens. So, fewer Mississippians will go hungry.

In this district, we are blessed to have Compassion Food Ministry in Yalobusha County that distributes nutritious food to over 300 families twice monthly. In Tallahatchie, the Faith Food Pantry provides food to 300 families monthly. It is volunteer organizations such as these that will stand to benefit from the measure and, in turn, benefit their communities.

I believe this measure will help address the need to provide sustenance to our citizens who may otherwise go hungry. It is estimated that one in six Mississippians faces lack of adequate nutrition on a daily basis. In 34 Mississippi counties, the rate of food insecurity is over 22%.

We should do everything we can to alleviate the scourge of hunger in our midst. This is not something new.

If you will recall, Jesus specifically admonished us to feed the poor. At Matthew 25:34, Jesus said, “Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance ... For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat...” it is my hope that this Act will help meet our duty.

If I can be of help, please call on me. My email address is tureynolds2@gmail.com, my office address is P.O. Drawer 280, Charleston, MS 38921, and my home address is 1720 North Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965.