May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental Health Awareness Month brings attention to the prevalence of mental illness in our society and provides education and resources.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), “1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. 1 in 25 Americans live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression.”

Mental illnesses are health conditions that cause changes in emotions, thinking or behavior.

Although there is no one cause of mental illness, “traumas and abuse in early childhood; biological factors; chemical imbalances in the brain; substance abuse; feelings of loneliness and isolation are contributing factors,” says NAMI.

Per NAMI, some common signs of mental illness are:

• Excessive worrying or fear

• Feeling excessively sad or low

• Confused thinking or problems concentrating and learning

• Extreme mood changes, including uncontrollable “highs” or feelings of euphoria

• Prolonged or strong feelings of irritability or anger

• Avoiding friends and social activities

• Difficulties understanding or relating to other people

• Changes in sleeping habits or feeling tired and low energy

• Changes in eating habits such as increased hunger or lack of appetite

• Changes in sex drive

• Difficulty perceiving reality (delusions or hallucinations)

• Overuse of substances like alcohol or drugs

• Multiple physical ailments without obvious causes (such as headaches, stomach aches, vague and ongoing “aches and pains”)

• Thinking about suicide

• Inability to carry out daily activities or handle daily problems

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in mental illness due to grieving the loss of loved ones; isolation; fear of contracting the disease; and inequities in health care and being inundated with news, statistics and inaccurate information.

The stigma associated with mental illness prevents those in need from seeking the necessary care, resulting in negative effects on their wellbeing, social life, employment and housing.

Observe your clients for symptoms. Talk to their families about your observations.

The family should speak to their primary care physician, who will make a referral to a counselor, behavioral health specialist, psychologist or psychiatrist.

An accurate diagnosis and plan of care will result in appropriate medications, therapy/counseling or lifestyle changes.

Those affected will need good social support, continuous education on improved or changing symptoms and regular medication reconciliations.

Take care of yourself. Please know that it is OK to say that you are not OK and to seek care. Caregivers are susceptible to exhibiting signs of mental illness from being stressed out from providing care and not being able to get needed rest and respite care.

This will be unfortunate as the question becomes who will take care of their loved ones. Utilize the resources available in your local and state areas. Join a support group.

Some resources are:

• Mississippi National Alliance on Mental Illness 800-950-NAMI (6264), M-F 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In a crisis, text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7 confidential, free crisis counseling.

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or 911.

Happy belated Mother’s Day and Nurses’ Week.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is native of Tallahatchie County and a Certified Caregiver Support Group Facilitator.