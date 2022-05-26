May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

A stroke (cerebrovascular accident, CVA) occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a clot or ruptures. The signs and symptoms of a stroke can be memorized with the acronym BE FAST. B is trouble with Balance. Eye and vision problems. Facial drooping. Arm or leg weakness. Speech problems. Time – call 911. Failure to react to the warning signs quickly can lead to more brain damage.

In the United States, stroke is the leading cause of death and adult disability. Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. One in four strokes are in someone who has previously had a stroke. Eighty percent (80%) of strokes are preventable with lifestyle changes. Anyone at any age can have a stroke, however, men and women over 65 years of age are at higher risk – men at higher risk than women. Other risk factors include a history of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels; family history of stroke; smoking; sedentary lifestyle; overweight and drinking alcohol. High blood pressure is the main cause of strokes.

There are different types of strokes:

1. An ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage, usually a blood clot, in an artery prevents blood flow to the brain. This is the most common type representing 80% of all strokes. The lack of oxygenated blood flow will make brain cells stop working and result in long-lasting disabilities. The two main types of ischemic strokes are embolic (a blood clot forms outside of the brain and travels through an artery to the brain) and thrombotic (a blood clot forms in an artery within the brain). Treatment may include a clot-busting medication known as a tissue plasminogen activator (tPA). Call 911 or have someone take you to the nearest emergency room.

2. A transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a “mini-stroke”, occurs when a blockage prevents blood flow to the brain for a short period of time. The appropriate care and making lifestyle changes can be life-saving. Call 911 or have someone take you to the nearest emergency room.

3. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when an artery in the brain ruptures or leaks blood. The sudden rush of blood will put pressure on brain cells which causes them to be damaged and stop working. Hemorrhage affects the surrounding brain tissue or the area between the skull and the brain. This is the most serious type. Treatment include medications and / or surgery. Call 911(if able) or have someone take you to the nearest emergency room.

Strokes lead to severe complications such as paralysis or loss of muscle movement; difficulty in talking or swallowing; memory loss or difficulty thinking, making judgements and reasoning; emotional problems – anxiety and depression; behavioral problems and inability to care for self. Caregivers will be needed.

Preventative measures include eating a balanced diet (low in saturated fats and high in fiber), exercising regularly (at least 30 minutes a day – walking), drinking less alcohol, reducing or quitting smoking and coping with stress. Keep your blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels within normal limits. Schedule regular visits with your primary care providers. Discuss any concerns you may have.

Resources: www.cdc.gov/stroke/. The Stroke Foundation.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is native of Tallahatchie County and a Certified Caregiver Support Group Facilitator.