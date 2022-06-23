Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month.

Education, awareness and support for those suffering with and surviving this condition are provided through different resources.

Families, friends and caregivers are urged to be aware of the symptoms one may experience and how they can help.

» What is PTSD? It is a psychiatric disorder that occurs after experiencing or observing a traumatic event in one’s life. The event may have been a serious accident, combat, an act of violence (physical, sexual assault, domestic abuse) or natural disaster. The symptoms may present early or later after one has processed what happened and can’t stop thinking about it.

» Who is affected by it? Civilians and persons at any age can experience the symptoms. The disorder is more common in veterans. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in PTSD symptoms experienced by the general population was noted due to the increase in deaths worldwide.

» What are the symptoms of PTSD? The symptoms may come and go. They fall into “four categories: reliving or re-experiencing the event, avoiding things or places that remind you of the event, negative changes in beliefs and feelings, and hyperarousal or being on guard.” The person may feel on edge, can’t find pleasure in life, feel disconnected or different from others, experience nightmares, flashbacks (reliving event) and have trouble sleeping.

PTSD can be triggered by certain sounds, smells, sights and thoughts of the traumatic event experienced. Triggers can be persons, conversations, news reports or the weather on the day of the trauma.

» What are treatments for PTSD? Only a mental health care provider can diagnose PTSD. Knowing if you have PTSD is the first step to getting effective treatment. It is important to talk with a doctor if you think you have symptoms. There are effective treatments even if you have been living with the symptoms for years.

» How can we help those suffering from PTSD? Let them know that we are there for them. Support them and their treatment plans – assisting in getting them to appointments and encouraging them to communicate their feelings to their therapists.

Recommend involvement in a support group specially geared for PTSD survivors and their families. Discourage overmedicating and use of alcohol and street drugs. Stay connected with your loved ones.

If they have an outburst, remain calm, speak in a calm voice, don’t argue with them, give them their space, encourage them to breath slow, protect yourself (may have to leave the room or home), let them know that they are experiencing a flashback – “this is not happening now” and describe their current surroundings – “you are home with your family. We are having dinner.”

A disconnect from or limited time on social media and television may help prevent some of the anxiety and depression experienced. Help them choose friends that understand them and are supportive. Avoid environments or crowds that may increase their feelings of insecurity or remind them of the traumatic events.

Caregivers, remember to practice self-care. Enjoy this summer season. Take a walk. Go on a vacation. Plant flowers and a garden and enjoy the blessings they bring.

References: American Psychiatric Association, Veterans Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is native of Tallahatchie County and a Certified Caregiver Support Group Facilitator.