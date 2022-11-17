A Season of Praise and Thanksgiving

During November, we observe and celebrate National Family Caregivers Month, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. How awesome that these events are in the same month!

As we recognize caregivers and veterans for their services to others and our country, we lift our praises and thanks to God for what He has done, is doing and will continue to do in our lives. We are thankful for America — its beauty, its spacious skies and purple mountains. We still live in a land of opportunities. A land that was built on the backs of our ancestors and full of historical moments.

As caregivers and clients, be thankful for each other. Caregivers need clients and clients need caregivers. Just think, what would have happened if your caregiver didn’t knock on your door and show up for duty today?

Who would have greeted you with words of joy and a hug? This may be the only hug you’ve had this week.

Who would have prepared and served your meals?

Who would have assisted you or provided your personal care ... bath, shower, sponge bath?

Who would have helped you get dressed?

Who would have assisted you from the bed to the wheelchair and to your favorite chair or the couch to watch TV?

Who would have accompanied you or transported you to your doctor’s appointment?

Who would have refilled and picked up your medications, groceries and other items?

Who would have washed your dishes, done your laundry and cleaned your home?

Who would have provided you with conversation, be there to listen to your concerns and even see you shed a tear of sorrow or gratefulness?

Your caregiver is there for you!

Caregivers who have veterans for clients can be thankful for the stories they share of foreign places and events that we can never imagine. Listen to their stories and learn of the history of our country. The next time you see a veteran — able-bodied or disabled — there will be a greater appreciation of their worth. Thank them for their service to America and the price they continue to pay. Many left war zones but continue to suffer their physical and psychological effects. What can we do to make life better for them? Sometimes, it’s just listening to them and reassuring them that as their caregivers you’re there for them.

Caregivers, whether paid or unpaid, family, friends, neighbors or volunteers, are great assets. Many are irreplaceable. Tell them during this season of thanksgiving how much they mean to you. Think of one word that describes their worth to you and share it with them.

We are thankful and celebrate Thanksgiving this month. However, every day is a day of thanksgiving. God has been so good to all of us. There is no reason to not give thanks. After all we’ve witnessed and been through, we can still turn our sorrows into moments of praise.

Let praise and thanksgiving be our mantra this month.

“In all things give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” ~ I Thessalonians 5:18 (KJV)

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is a native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator and Certified Grief Counselor.