Getting the Right Level of Care

Happy New Year! Now is the time to assess the level of care your loved ones have received in 2022. Determine if the overall care was appropriate and adequate or if changes in their health status require more or less care in 2023.

Receiving the appropriate level of care is key to maintaining a stable health status, not experiencing residual effects of untreated medical conditions and staying alive. Be observant of changes in your loved ones and take appropriate actions.

Be knowledgeable of where to seek care for different complaints.

» Primary care providers (physicians and advanced practice nurses) can be seen for wellness exams, preventive care, mild fevers, colds, sore throat, flu and pain from old ailments that has not increased in intensity.

» Urgent care or immediate care is used for health concerns that are not life-threatening such as urinary tract infections, bowel changes (mild constipation and diarrhea), earaches, minor cuts and bruises.

» Call 911 or go to the emergency room for life-threatening conditions such as chest pain; breathing problems; uncontrolled bleeding; signs of a stroke — severe headache, loss of balance, facial drooping, weakness, unable to speak and loss of vision; seizures; falls; serious injuries; suicide thoughts and poisonings.

Reconcile medications with health care providers to ensure that correct doses of medications are being taken as ordered. Refill medications in a timely manner to avoid missed doses. Discuss over-the-counter (OTC) medications that are being taken and if there is a need to continue them.

Place medical appointments on a calendar along with providers’ contact information in case there is a need to call before appointments or reschedule.

Update the 911 Contact List that should be on the refrigerator door or in easy view for immediate access in case of emergency (doctor’s name and phone number, medications, allergies, family member/friend to contact in case of emergency, special orders: medical equipment – pacemaker, defibrillator, Do Not Resuscitate order).

Some factors to consider when making the assessment are:

1. Physical needs: Have your loved ones’ physical ability and movements increased or decreased? Is more help needed with care due to new diagnosis or worsening of a chronic condition? Can you provide the increased assistance your love ones need or do you need more resources – extra family members, hours of home care services, sitters or private duty assistance? Is there a need for assisted living, long term care or nursing home placement?

2. Mental Status: Is their forgetfulness becoming a hazard for them (leaving stove on, doors unlocked, falling and not eating properly)? Is there a need for 24-hour care and supervision?

3. Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Can they bathe, dress, feed, toilet, transfer from bed to chair and control bladder and bowel movements on their own?

4. What is the wish/request of your loved ones?

Self-care for January: Enjoy the beauty of winter and snow!

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator and Certified Grief Counselor.