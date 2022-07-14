July 15 is the final date to report 2022 planted crop acreage to FSA.

Going into the last week of acreage reporting, there were over 300 farms remaining to certify 2022 crop and land uses. This includes anyone that has not filed their annual acreage report for CRP acres. Acreage reports for CRP are a requirement to remain eligible for annual rental payments each October.

July 22 is the final date to file an application for the Emergency Relief Program.

The sign-up started around June 1 this year and covers losses to producers that received crop insurance indemnity payments for 2020 and 2021. The applications were mailed to these producers around the end of May. Most producers have filed their applications; only a few have yet to come into the FSA office. USDA has authorized 75% of the ERP payments to be disbursed as soon as the application is filed since the losses covered are for 2020 and 2021.

Aug. 1 is the final date to nominate an eligible farmer or landowner for the 2022 Tallahatchie FSA County Committee. LAA 3, which is the area between the hills and the Tallahatchie River, is up for election this fall. Anyone interested should contact FSA and get a nominating petition completed before the deadline. A person may nominate themselves or someone else. Nominees must be an eligible voter in LAA 3 and must reside in Tallahatchie County

August 15 is the end of the primary nesting period for grass cover on CRP. That means it is about another month before CRP grass covers may be clipped or mown. Also, it is the beginning of the period that pine-thinning activity can begin on CRP pine acres. It is also the beginning of the new early release period for expiring CRP contracts that will not be re-enrolled in CRP. The early release was announced a few weeks ago by USDA to allow land preparation on any land coming out of CRP if a producer wants to take advantage of that option.