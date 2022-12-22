Dec. 15 was the final date to file a 2023 acreage report certifying all fall seeded crops like wheat or oats. Commodity Credit Corporation loans and loan deficiency payments (LDP) will not be available on these crops if the crop has not been reported to FSA.

As in past years, any farmers and landowner that failed to certify their acreage with FSA by the crop acreage reporting deadline should submit a late-filed acreage report to FSA while the crop is still present. Producers must pay a fee per farm to late file. The late file fee is to cover the cost of a farm visit by FSA personnel to verify the crop.

The current farm bill requires every participant to certify all cropland on a farm to be eligible to receive benefits under the ACR/PLC program. Producers need to file an acreage report even if they did not plant a row crop in 2022 if they are participating in the 2022 ARC/PLC program. If you failed to report a 2022 summer crop to FSA, now is the time to late file as there may still be evidence of the crop.

There may be farmers with wheat planted for the first time that may not be aware of the Dec. 15 final date to report wheat acreage. Also, it’s the deadline for reporting wheat acreage to your crop insurance agent. We have no way of knowing who planted wheat or oats this fall for harvest as grain. Hopefully, someone associated with the farm will read this article and remind any wheat or oat producer to certify. It is the producer’s responsibility to file the report with FSA.

Livestock producers should file an acreage report to retain eligibility for any USDA livestock disaster programs. Grazing land can be reported once, and it will remain certified under a continuous certification until a change is made to farm owner or operator or the farm acreage itself. Most importantly for livestock producers, if they add or reduce grazing land it should be reported to FSA so the continuous certification can be reinstated on the farm. Winter grazing of ryegrass or small grains may be reported, too.

The Tallahatchie County FSA office would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New year. The FSA office will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year holidays.