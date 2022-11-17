Congressman Bennie Thompson recently honored Oakland Alderwoman Stephanie Patterson, above, with an entry into the Congressional Record. Thompson called Patterson “a remarkable public servant” whose family goes back at least five generations in Oakland. Thompson said Patterson is known for her generous heart and love of her community and that she has high hopes and dreams for Oakland. He commended her family, including husband Kel Andrews and their two sons, Tavauric and Kamerson, for working to inspire others to believe in the town’s possibilities. The Congressional Record is the official record of the proceedings and debates of the United States Congress. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

Oakland Alderwoman honored

Thu,11/17/22-11:04AM, 127 Reads

