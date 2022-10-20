The "Kevin Hodges Benefit Fund" has been established at Regions Bank to accept donations for Kevin, who has been in the intensive care unit of an area hospital undergoing treatment for flu A, pneumonia, adult RSV and complications of asthma. He is presently on a ventilator.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund may do so in person at any Regions Bank branch just by mentioning the fund's name.

Donations also may be dropped off at The Sun-Sentinel office in Charleston for delivery to the family, or given to family members Penny Goodwin, Patti Melton or Shelbi Orrell.

For more information, call Penny Goodwin at 662-934-1162.

Kevin Hodges has served 20 years as Charleston's fire chief and more than 25 years as a certified part-time law enforcement reserve officer in Tallahatchie County. He has worked for the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office since 1996 and has served in many other positions and filled many volunteer roles within the community.