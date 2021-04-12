RIDGELAND – Individuals and community organizations interested in reducing tobacco usage in the Mississippi Delta should make plans to attend the Toss Out Tobacco (ToT) capacity building session.

A virtual capacity building and peer-learning/network session will be held Wednesday, April 28, at 11 a.m., to discuss ways to reduce tobacco use among African American men and youth in the Mississippi Delta. The session will include a discussion of best practices and an exchange of ideas, challenges, and solutions.

The Toss out Tobacco (ToT) Initiative is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and is led by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health (IAMH). Other partners are the NAACP Mississippi State Conference, Delta Community Solutions LLC, and Healthy Places by Design. Session participation is open to everyone. Experience working in tobacco prevention is not required.

All participants must register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYufuiopzwjE9WBxXoQX9nAkdUCMbq95-6Q.

For questions or more information, contact Philip Bors at philb@healthyplacesbydesign.org.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health was established in 2019 to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in Mississippi through the development of collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders and the implementation of evidence-based public health interventions with a particular focus on health equity.

To learn more about IAMH, visit http://www.minority-institute.org.