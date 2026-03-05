The congressional primary election will be held Tuesday, and all 19 voting precincts in Tallahatchie County will be open for business.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

The election will determine the Democratic and Republican party nominees for U.S. Senate and House seats in November’s general election.

Local voters will find two races on each party ballot.

Democrat primary

U.S. Senate: Scott Colom, Albert R. Littell and Priscilla W. Till

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Bennie G. Thompson, Evan Littleton Turnage and Pertis Herman Williams III

Republican primary

U.S. Senate: Sarah Adlakha and Cindy Hyde-Smith

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Ron Eller and Kevin Wilson

Both Democratic primary races feature three candidates, so if no one receives a majority of the vote, a runoff between the top two vote-getters would be held on April 7.

— * —

Those who cast ballots at the Teasdale voting precinct will do so at a new, temporary polling place on Tuesday.

For the March 10 election, the Teasdale voting precinct will be moved to the Teasdale Women’s Auxiliary Building.

The regular voting site, the Teasdale firehouse, sustained structural damage to its roof and ceiling as a result of the recent ice storm, rendering it unsafe until repairs are made.

— * —

For a second consecutive Saturday, the Charleston and Sumner offices of Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on March 7 to facilitate in-person absentee voting for the primary election.

Saturday is the last day to vote an in-person absentee ballot.

— * —

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, March 10, and received by the circuit clerk’s office by March 17.

— * —

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot with the understanding that he must submit photo ID to the circuit clerk's office later..