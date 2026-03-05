The congressional primary election is today (Tuesday, March 10), and all 19 voting precincts in Tallahatchie County will be open for business.

Polls are to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

The election will determine the Democratic and Republican party nominees for U.S. Senate and House seats in November’s general election.

First, voters must decide whether they want to vote in the Democratic primary or in the Republican primary.

Local voters will find two races on each party ballot.

Democratic primary

U.S. Senate: Scott Colom, Albert R. Littell and Priscilla W. Till

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Bennie G. Thompson (incumbent), Evan Littleton Turnage and Pertis Herman Williams III

Republican primary

U.S. Senate: Sarah Adlakha and Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Ron Eller and Kevin Wilson

Both Democratic primary races feature three candidates, so if no one receives a majority of the vote, a runoff between the top two vote-getters would be held on April 7.

— * —

Those who cast ballots at the Teasdale voting precinct will do so at a new, temporary polling place on Tuesday.

For the March 10 election, the Teasdale voting precinct will be moved to the Teasdale Women’s Auxiliary Building.

The regular voting site, the Teasdale firehouse, sustained structural damage to its roof and ceiling as a result of the recent ice storm, rendering it unsafe until repairs are made.