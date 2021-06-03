HOUSTON — Chickasaw County officials announced shortly after 4 p.m. today that three arrests have been made in connection with the Oct. 26 murder of Tallahatchie County resident Robert Lester "Rob" Cox II, 40, in the city of Houston during an attempted armed robbery.

A post on the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department Facebook page Friday afternoon identified those charged with the murder of Cox as:

» Jeremiah Fears, 22, of Houston

» Jarquavis Doss, 18, of Houston

» Lamarius Spraggins, 24, of Houston

The three men are being held at the Chickasaw County Jail on a $250,000 bond awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles said Friday afternoon that the arrests follow eight months of ongoing investigative work by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service.

Voyles said marshals "found one of the guys over there in Atlanta," adding, "We went over there and picked him up Tuesday, I think it was. Then we got back and picked one up yesterday and picked one up today."

The chief said more information will be released soon. "We're still working on it," he noted.

"I'm just proud we got some arrests made," he added, "for the families, you know."

Cox, co-owner of B&C Construction and operator of the Paynes Water Association, had traveled to Houston Oct. 26 with his 22-year-old stepdaughter on the presumption that she would be buying a used car at the residence of a private seller.

The attempted armed robbery was staged through a bogus car sale ad on the social media site, Facebook Marketplace.