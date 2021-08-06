Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Thursday, Aug. 5, implementing COVID-19 safeguards in all courts in the state.

The emergency order gives individual judges discretion to adopt safety measures. Judges have discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Sept. 10. The order calls for use of teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts. The order allows felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Randolph, in Emergency Administrative Order 21, said, “If not otherwise prohibited, all courts are urged to limit in-person, courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including electronic filing, teleconferencing, and videoconferencing.” The order said, “Any in-person proceedings shall be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, members of the press, and other necessary persons, as determined by the trial judge.”

Randolph said that all courts have a constitutional and statutory responsibility to remain open. The order sets out a list of more than a dozen kinds of proceedings which must be conducted in person if remote technology is unavailable or not feasible.

Judges are strongly encouraged to refer to guidance issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health for preventing spread of COVID-19, including recommendations for social distancing, capacity limitations on gatherings and personal protective measures including face coverings.

Randolph said the worsening pandemic requires changes to safeguard the public.