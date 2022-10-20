Two men suffered gunshot wounds as they rode in a car on a city street in Charleston, according to Police Chief Jerry Williams II.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in a residential section of north central Charleston.

Charles Spurlock, 20, of Sumner, was shot once in the head, while a back-seat passenger, Darrick Richard, 32, of Sumner, sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper back near his neck.

A front-seat passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, noted Williams

That passenger “ultimately wound up driving the other two to the hospital,” the chief added.

Spurlock and Richard were taken to the emergency room at Tallahatchie General Hospital. Spurlock later was transferred to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional One Health (formerly The Med) in Memphis. Richard was treated and released, Williams explained.

The chief said the trio had left a house on Oak Grove Road and were traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Drive in a Dodge Charger. Shots rang out as they reached the 700 block of MLK Drive, an area between Elizabeth and Dorothy streets, he noted.

Police later counted some six bullet holes in the vehicle, striking the trunk, back glass and the driver’s side door.

Investigators have no suspects in the shooting.

“At this time, we don’t have a motive,” Williams said, adding that it is not known whether the vehicle was specifically targeted or randomly selected as it passed by.

The chief said investigators need the assistance of the public in determining who was responsible for the gunfire.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, and we need all the help we can get from the public,” said Williams, who noted that the police department is being assisted by the sheriff’s office.

“If anyone knows anything, saw anything, heard anything, they can notify me by cell (662-375-2983), the Charleston Police Department (662-647-5841) or the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office (662-647-3700),” the chief noted.

“They don’t have to leave a name or number,” Williams added. “All we want is the information.”