With the Nov. 8 general election bearing down on the calendar, Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal reminded voters on Friday that her offices in Charleston and Sumner will be open a half-day on three upcoming Saturdays, as follows:

» On Saturday, Oct. 8, circuit clerk's offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon as mandated to facilitate last-minute voter registration, as well as continuing absentee balloting.

Monday, Oct. 10, is the deadline for anyone who is not a registered voter to sign up and become eligible to participate in the Nov. 8 election.

» On consecutive Saturdays — Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 — Neal's offices, and those of all other circuit clerks around the state, will be open as mandated to assist voters in absentee balloting.

Nov. 8 is the deadline for anyone to cast advance votes in person by absentee ballot.

For more information, contact Neal's Charleston office at 662-647-8758, her Sumner office at 662-375-8515 or the Mississippi secretary of state's elections hotline at 1-800-829-6786.

The secretary of state's website also has a library of downloadable publications and helpful information about voter registration, absentee balloting and elections.

The most prominent race on local ballots will be that of U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd Congressional District, where longtime Democratic incumbent Bennie G. Thompson will be challenged by Republican nominee Brian Flowers.

In state Chancery District 7, which covers Bolivar, Coahoma, Leflore, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Tunica counties, incumbent chancery judges Catherine Farris-Carter of Cleveland (Place 1), Willie J. Perkins Sr. of Greenwood (Place 2) and W.M. Sanders of Greenwood (Place 3) are unopposed for reelection.

In state Circuit District 17, encompassing DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties, incumbent circuit judges Smith Murphey of Batesville (Place 1) and Jimmy McClure III of Sardis (Place 2) also do not have an opponent.