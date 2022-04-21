I was talking to my cousin, Kim, and asked her what her favorite meal was. She asked me why. I told her I was blank on what to do my column on. She said her favorite recipe was corn souffle.

With that being said, I thought I’d include her recipe and add my favorite steak marinade and a delicious green bean recipe.

It’s the perfect weather for firing up the grill. My family loves to grill and relax outside. I hope y’all do, too!

Enjoy!

Green Bean Bundles

4 cans of whole green beans (I buy the Walmart brand because they aren’t as soft)

1 bottle Catalina dressing

1 pound bacon (I buy the leaner bacon. You can get the center cut for less fat)

Tony Chachere’s creole seasoning

Salt and pepper

Toothpicks

Drain beans. Cut bacon in half. Take 5 to 6 beans and put them in a bunch, wrap with one piece of bacon. Insert toothpick. I used the four cans of beans and one package of bacon for our dinner party. It depends on how many people you are feeding, Usually, it is two bundles per person.

I then put my bundles in a large bowl. Just stack them on top of eat other. As I stack, I use my seasonings; not a lot, but just lightly. I then cover my bundles with dressing — at least half the bottle, if not more. Put in the fridge overnight.

Preheat oven to 350, use a baking sheet, and lay them out close together. Use more seasoning, and then make sure they all have dressing on them. I usually just spoon the dressing over them. Bake until the bacon is done. It takes about 35 to 40 minutes.

Corn Souffle

3 large eggs

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/8 teaspoons baking powder

3 cups heavy cream

2 cups fresh or frozen and thawed yellow corn

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs and sugar at medium speed until lightened, 3 minutes. Add the flour, salt and baking powder and continue to beat for 3 minutes. Stir in the cream, corn and melted butter until combined.

The Best Steak Marinade

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 pinch salt and pepper to taste

Mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, Dijon mustard and garlic in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook’s Note

Marinate steaks at least 2 hours for best flavor.