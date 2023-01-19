Preparing several meals at one time saves so much worry during the week.

If I have a busy week planned, it’s so easy just to reheat a meal. Last week, I made chili and a roast. It was easy, plus I had everything here at home.

Having homemade chili, the family can eat it so many ways: chili dogs, serve it over a baked potato or as a soup with all the fixings. The roast was made with potatoes (I didn’t have any carrots) that, alone, is a meal for our family. You can always serve a green vegetable with it. I love cabbage with roast, too.

Here are a couple of easy meals that can be made and reheated as needed. You can make a salad in advance, too, and serve it with the dish.

I hope y’all have a wonderful week!

White Chicken Chili

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion, finely chopped

1 can (4oz) chopped green chilies

3 Tbsp All-Purpose flour

2 Tsp Cumin

2 cans Bush’s Great Northern Beans (or Navy)

1 can (14.5oz) chicken broth

1 ½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Salsa of your choice

Sour Cream

In a large skillet, cook onion in oil for 4 minutes or until transparent. Add chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add beans and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add chicken; cook until hot. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and salsa.

I cook the onions as directed in the recipe and then add the onion flour mixture to everything in a crock pot and keep it on low (from lunch time till dinner time, it’s perfect)

Bacon Spaghetti

5 slices bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes

8 ounces spaghetti

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 teaspoons dried parsley

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan, break into 1/2 inch pieces, and set aside. Drain bacon grease, and return pan to heat. Saute onions over medium heat until tender. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in bacon and tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

Stir basil, oregano and parsley into tomato sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook 5 minutes more. Toss with hot pasta. Top with grated Parmesan cheese when serving.