A kickoff for this year’s 10th annual Gateway to the Delta Festival in Charleston will be held Friday night, Oct. 1, on the east side of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse.

The event is set for 7-9 p.m.

Providing free live music will be “Slash,” which plays Southern rock and country.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The festival itself opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and features a fun run/walk, car show, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, children’s games and activities, and more, all set around the Charleston Court Square.

The festival is set to wrap up at 11 Saturday night.

Live music will be provided throughout the day by Glenda Brock Woods, Joe Kendall & The Rusthaven Band, Trailer Park Disco, Oxford All Stars Band, Dexter Allen and Almost Famous.

For more information, visit the Facebook page of Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE), which hosts the festival, at https://www.facebook.com/carecharleston/.