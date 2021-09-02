The 10th annual Gateway to the Delta Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 — only one month away — and organizers are busy putting the finishing touches on plans for the Charleston event.

Dana Clolinger, executive director of the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort, which hosts the festival, said special safety measures will be in place due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

“Additional handwashing stations and restrooms will be available,” she noted. “Vendor and craft booths will have extra spacing to allow everyone to still enjoy the festival, but to feel safe during the event.”

In addition, festivalgoers are encouraged to follow public health guidelines by wearing a face covering, utilizing hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing to the extent possible.

Like many public festivities all around, Gateway was canceled one year ago because of the pandemic, but organizers pledged that the delayed celebration of the festival’s 10-year anniversary would be one to remember.

The upcoming festival, to be held around Court Square, will get underway at 10 a.m. Admission is free. The closing is scheduled for 11 p.m.

During the intervening 13 hours, Gateway will be brimming with many familiar, as well as some new, activities.

There will be plenty of food, lots of arts and crafts, a variety of children’s games and activities, and a full lineup of free, live music all day long.

The entertainment lineup is scheduled to be released on Friday, Sept. 3.

Vendor spaces are still available. For details, visit charlestongatewayfestival.org or call 662-647-0942.

Follow the latest Gateway news and announcements on their Facebook page.

For general information about the plans and activities sponsored by CARE, visit their website.