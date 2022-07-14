I believe we did the VFW proud with our great American celebration!

The red, white and blue snow cones couldn’t have given us a better reminder of that generation of brave warriors who left home to save the world. Our decorations and gifts made the afternoon all the more special and we want the auxiliary to know what fun we all had.

As children, nothing is more fun than a trip to the snow cone hut, but this time Earl Tellis brought the fun to us. We want to thank him for all his patience and work. His sister, Mildred Gordon, who works here, made the afternoon a success.

Our dining room was decorated with the flags of our country as it celebrated its 246th birthday. Bulletin boards, tables and resident gifts all reminded us of this great country. You only have to remember where we started, how we have grown, the way we recognize our wrongs and work to make them right, and the men and women who have made this a land of the free because of the brave.

Patriotic songs filled the room as our residents feasted on their shaved ice. A country’s birthday is a big event. The television was filled with special firework displays. You could see the flashes in the sky throughout the county. It reminded me of a song that maybe we should sing every morning: “Good morning America, how are you? Don’t you know me, I’m your native son!”

Happy birthday, America!