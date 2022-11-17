What do you get when you get five good-looking gentlemen dressed up, find a restaurant with good food and get out of the nursing home for a night? Fun!

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, we did just that. The laughter was infectious. The food was good. The conversation was happy and full of discussion. It will probably be hard for you to believe, but it has been close to three years since we have traveled as a group, shared a meal and had a night out on the town.

There are so many people that work at Extended Care Facility that make a difference in a trip like this. Sherry Simmons and Linda Allison fit right in with our group, bring good driving, help with loading and unloading and great conversation that we don’t get to share daily. A fresh approach!

Mildred Gordon knows more about how to get people on and off vans with no injuries as well as anyone I have ever watched during my tenure at ECF, and if you want to laugh, get picked on or need care, then Mildred and Linda are the gals to call. They were the best on our outing to Cracker Barrel in Batesville. I hope the photos do our outing justice.

Tara Hervey and I were so fortunate to have their support. We want to thank Amy Sykes for the help she provided for us in transportation and scheduling.

You think it can’t get any happier, and then you come to work and one resident, Billy Rose, called us all to his room and presented us with a lovely bouquet of roses and baby’s breath just to say it was a wonderful night. That was a special moment, and we hope you can see that in the photo. Together, the three of us have over 50 years of service at Extended Care Facility, and this surprise was a wonderful one that we had never experienced. That gentleman wanted us to know the night was perfect. Thanks, Billy Rose!

Our outings will continue every other week until we are able to get all residents who can travel and want to travel out of the facility involved in a night of fun. I guess you could say, “World — the Extended Care Facility is on the move again.”

Don’t forget that we love company and hope you will visit during the Thanksgiving holidays. Your smiles always warm our hearts.