The calendar has not quite pronounced spring on us — the official first day is March 20 — but Mother Nature is warming up to the idea.

Recent daytime highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s have awakened a sleeping giant — the local farm sector — and that genie will not be put back into the bottle.

True, there is a bit of winter left this weekend and early next week, but Old Man Winter is nearing his last gasp.

We have observed an uptick in agricultural activity in the Delta as farmers prep fields for planting and, in some cases, start planting. That means big farm machines will be traversing roads and highways between fields and their farm headquarters. This is when the motoring public is most likely to come in contact with tractors.

Farm Bureau offers a reminder and some sage advice for sharing the road with farm vehicles:

“While it might feel like a major inconvenience to get stuck behind a slow-moving farm vehicle, try to keep in mind that the driver is simply doing their job — a job that’s vital to supplying us with the food and products we use every day.

“Don’t assume the driver can see or hear you. Because of their size and noise level, a farm vehicle driver has limited visibility and may have trouble hearing car horns or audible road warnings.

“Be aware of signs and signals. A reflective triangle and flashing hazard lights indicate a slow-moving vehicle (SMV), while oversize load signs or red flags let you know that the vehicle needs extra room to navigate. Keep an eye out for hand signals, too — farm equipment operators will often give a wave to let you know you can pass.

“Be aware of pilot vehicles. Sometimes an oversized load will be escorted by a second car or truck, known as a pilot vehicle. Allow them the same space and patience you do the farm equipment.

“Give them room. Most farm vehicles are much heavier than your average car, so they’ll need more braking distance. The farm vehicle — or any equipment it’s towing on the road — may also be wider than the lane they’re driving in and may require more space in order to navigate a turn.

“Pass cautiously. If you decide to pass the farm machinery, make sure you have ample room. When you re-enter your lane in front of them, leave plenty of room behind you to allow the farm vehicle to stop if you need to slow down or brake.

“Practice proper driving etiquette. Passing a farm vehicle at a high rate of speed is dangerous for you and the person operating the equipment. Try to pass the vehicle at a slower speed than you would if you were going around a standard car. As a general rule, you should slow down, remain visible and drive defensively when driving around farm vehicles. Practicing this kind of driving etiquette makes the road safer for all.