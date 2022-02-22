WINONA — The Montgomery County Arts Council will present its encore performance of Hill Fire’s “A Gift of Hope” at the Performing Arts Center, 208 Summit Street, Winona, on March 4, 5 and 6. Evening shows Friday and Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m.

The play is based on the book, “The Power of One,” by Sister Anne Brooks, and is set in the small Delta town of Tutwiler in the 1980s.

The story follows Sister Brooks, a Roman Catholic nun and an osteopathic doctor, as she finds her way to Tutwiler, a town she called the “bottom of the barrel.”

She, Sister Maureen Delaney and other sisters recruited to work in the health clinic help the people of Tutwiler learn how to make better lives for themselves by taking pride in their community and by using their talents to provide a means to support themselves and their families.

The townspeople who lived in Tutwiler during this time period are found throughout the story, including Johnny Jennings, Dr. Thomas Clay, Mary Ann Mackey, the Brett family and Mary Sue Robertson, founder of the Tutwiler Quilters.

“The play is fun and endearing. The musical numbers throughout the show add to the drama and to the lighthearted scenes creating a delightful experience for the audience,” Elizabeth Eldridge of the Arts Council noted in a news release.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 18 and under and are available at the door. As always, this show is not for young children. For more information, call 662-310-0199.

Hill Fire is a folk life play produced semiannually by the Montgomery County Arts Council. It is based on the real stories of people who live in the area and in the South.