Gary Andrews has published his second book of devotionals.

“Encouraging Words: Spending Time in God’s Word, Volume II,” was released the last week of December.

Andrews’ first book, “Encouraging Words: 30 days in God’s Word,” was published in 2010 by Xulon Press.

The books are available through Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com or at either publisher.

Andrews is a retired editor and publisher with 35 years in the newspaper and magazine industry.

He developed a passion for writing and publishing Christian devotionals, which he has done independently since his retirement in 2011. His devotionals are published in many newspapers, including The Sun-Sentinel, in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, and also online at gadevotionals.blogspot.com.

Andrews has been married to the former Linda Williams for over 50 years. They have four children and 12 grandchildren. He has been an ordained Baptist deacon for more than 45 years.